Last Saturday the Mexican team advanced to the semifinals of the gold Cupby defeating their counterpart from Costa Rica by a score of 2-0.
With goals from Orbelín Pineda and Erick Sánchez, coach Jaime Lozano’s pupils got their ticket, hoping for the winner of the match between Guatemala and Jamaica.
However, not everything is good news, since the Tricolor could have two sensitive casualties for the next game.
In the game against the Ticos, the players henry martin and Edson Alvarez They came out of change, which caused the alarms to go off. For his part, coach Jaime Lozano spoke about each of the cases:
“Henry was the hardest hit, but it was more of a change because we noticed that he was more worn out, he wore himself out in the first half and it seems to me that Santiago could refresh. Edson asks for his change and the doctor tells us that he couldn’t continue, now in The dressing room says that he thought it was more serious, but we have to wait to see if he is ready for the Semifinals”he mentioned.
According to information from TUDNthe footballers are improving in their recovery and could be ready for the semifinal.
On the other hand, ‘Jimmy’ Lozano said that it is difficult to determine an already fixed base team, although he stressed that he considers the footballers who are going through the best football moment.
“It is difficult to have a base team, the National Team is of moments, I put those who are better at the moment. Argentina in the World Cup began by putting those in the hierarchy and ended with those who are living a better moment. That is the way in which the one I’m watching the tournament, they know they have to do things as well as possible because there’s someone else behind them”sentenced.
