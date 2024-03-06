Next Saturday, March 9, America is facing Tigers in it Aztec stadium for Matchday 11 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MX. This duel is one of the most striking of the weekend because it is the last final that took place.
The U of Nuevo León experienced a 2-1 defeat against Toluca in it Nemesio Diez Stadium after the goals of Alexis Vega and the Brazilian Tiago Volpidespite so much Ozziel Herrera. In the same way, the royal team experienced its match in the round of 16 of the First Leg of the CONCACAF Champions League before him Orlando Citywhich ended without scores on North American soil.
On the other hand, the Eagles come from having scored 1-5 at Atlas in it Jalisco Stadium with captain's doubles Henry Martin and the American Alejandro Zendejasplus a target from the Colombian Julian QuiñonesAlso during the week they faced Chivas in it National Classic for the round of 16 of the First Leg of the Concachampions.
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzmán – After what happened in the A2023 final, the Argentine will want to keep his goal clean and avoid losing his temper against the Millonetas.
Defense: Samir Caetano – The Brazilian only returned to the starting lineup against Toluca, he played in the Concachampions, but he will probably stay as a starter again due to the importance of the duel.
Defense: Guido Pizarro – The Argentine captain has already gotten used to being a central defender, since he is aware that this helps the approach more. The technician Robert Dante Siboldi He knows that the South American's leadership is vital for his team.
Left back: Jesús Angulo – After missing the last duel due to staying on the bench thinking about the Concachampions, perhaps El Stitch will start again.
Right back: Javier Aquino – Most of his career was spent as a winger, but he has managed to fully adapt to his new role.
Pivot: Rafael Carioca – Another one that was saved thinking about the Concachampions. The Brazilian is one of the key pieces of the midfield and will have to weigh in the clash, since he will have a tough confrontation with the Spaniard Alvaro Fidalgo and with Jonathan Dos Santos.
Pivot: Fernando Gorriarán – The Uruguayan arrived last semester to be a great figure, which he achieved by lifting the championship, but his second tournament was not so good. During the week he had a relief role and now he will have to start.
Midfielder: Juan Brunetta – The Argentine stayed on the bench watching the loss against the Devils, something he will not want to repeat, and he also came on as a substitute in Concachampions. He is in charge of pulling the strings behind the forwards after the expulsion of Sebastian Cordova.
Right winger: Ozziel Herrera – The red-and-black youth player was in charge of scoring last day and now he will seek to be decisive again. At some point he could be relieved by the Colombian Luis Quinones.
Left winger: Diego Laínez – Factor was not present in the last match since he was suspended, so he will return stronger, without forgetting that he will seek revenge against the squad where he was born.
Forward: Nico Ibáñez – Like French André-Pierre Gignac He has already moved into a relief role, the Argentine would be in charge of commanding the attack.
This is what the possible Tigres alignment would look like (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: Nahuel Guzmán
Defenses: Guido Pizarro, Samir Caetano, Javier Aquino, Jesús Angulo
Midfielders: Fernando Gorriarán, Rafael Carioca, Juan Brunetta
Forwards: Ozziel Herrera, Diego Laínez, Nico Ibáñez
Substitutes: Jesús Garza, Sebastián Fierro, Marcelo Flores, Juan Purata, Juan Vigón, André-Pierre Gignac, Diego Reyes, Eduardo Tercero, Felipe Rodríguez, Fernando Ordóñez, Luis Quiñones
