The Mexican National Team will face Panama in the semifinal of the Concacaf Nations League this Thursday, March 21. The squad led by Jaime Lozano remains unconvincing, while Thoma Christiansen's team looks better and better.
The Aztec team will try to get a ticket to the final of the tournament at the AT&T Stadium, a title that it has not been able to achieve since it began. For this commitment, the Tri would come out as follows:
Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa – The Mexican goalkeeper has been the target of a lot of criticism in recent months for some mistakes with Salernitana. Jimmy Lozano has stated that despite everything, he is still the starter in his plan. Luis Malagón will have to wait for an opportunity.
Right back: Jorge Sánchez – Sánchez was very close to returning to play in Liga MX this semester, but the transfer fell through at the last minute. It is not yet known if he will remain at Porto, he will return to Ajax or a Mexican team will seek to repatriate him. He has very few minutes in Portugal.
Central defense: César Montes – César Montes' time in European football is being a nightmare. The Mexican defender is close to his second consecutive relegation. Individually, he has been seen at a very low level.
Central defense: Johan Vásquez – Everything indicates that Genoa will achieve salvation in Serie A. Vásquez has had a rebound and has become an important piece of this team.
Left back: Jesús Gallardo – Although in Monterrey this season he has played more as a winger on the left, Gallardo is fully trusted by Jaime Lozano as a marker in that lane. Will Gerardo Arteaga finally be able to compete for the position?
Central midfielder: Edson Álvarez – Álvarez has become a fixture at West Ham, he is probably the best Mexican player today. At 26 years old, the American youth squad is the leader of the team.
Right midfielder: Carlos Rodríguez – His good time at Cruz Azul has not gone unnoticed by Jaime Lozano. Despite the good moment of Erick Sánchez, 'Charly' could start as a starter against the canaleros.
Left midfielder: Luis Chávez – The former Pachuca player has looked good since the Russian league returned to activity. It seems that Chávez is already a fixture for El Tri.
Right winger: Uriel Antuna – The 'Brujo' is having a very good tournament with Cruz Azul. If his position in El Tri was debatable before, now there are no arguments against his ownership.
Left winger: Hirving Lozano -'Chucky' is not having his best season in the Eredivisie. The winger has minutes, but he is not being as decisive as he was in his first stage.
Center forward: Henry Martín – The América striker is totally to Lozano's liking and everything indicates that he will start as a starter against Panama. Santiago Giménez would have to wait for an opportunity from the bench.
#probable #alignment #Mexican #National #Team #Panama #Nations #League
Leave a Reply