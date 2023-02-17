River Plate, one of the top candidates to win the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer by history, by current events and by squad, controversially beat Argentinos Juniors 2-1 in what was the return of their fans to a renovated Monumental Stadium .
The “Millionaire” of Martín Demichelis, who accumulates six points in the contest, will now have to visit the always complicated Tigre, in search of climbing the standings to begin to settle firmly in the top lot. We review the XI.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani – World Champion and undisputed as the owner of the River Plate arc.
Right side: Robert Rojas – The Paraguayan entered the match against Argentinos and showed that the position should be his. Demichelis noticed it and that is why he will put him in the place of Andrés Herrera.
Right center: Jonatan Maidana – While his prime is clearly past, the 37-year-old defender is always ready to lend a helping hand. Although he runs from behind at the level of Paulo Díaz, he will start and have a nice test.
Left center: Enzo Díaz – He had to play against Belgrano as second center back due to Mammana’s injury and he did not perform as expected, missing many passes at the start. He is a left back. Demichelis continues to place him there, because he gave up against Argentinos.
Left side: Milton Casco – He has been at River for years and brings that quota of quality and projection to the attack that every team needs. He feels better there than on the right.
Central midfielder: Enzo Pérez – Probably the main symbol of the team. He is going through the final stretch of his career and hopes to be injury-free. As long as that does not happen, he will always continue to be the starter.
Right inside: Rodrigo Aliendro – The 31-year-old man arrived at River in mid-2022 and initially had a spectacular level. In September he suffered a severe injury in the superclassic and just got back to playing minutes in Demichelis’s first friendly, which was on December 22. Demichelis is in doubt, if he does not get to play the former Colón, Agustín Palavecino will.
Left inside: Nacho Fernández – It could be considered one of the best reinforcements in Argentine soccer in recent times, because he has already shown enormous quality with that shirt, because it is still valid and because with the “10” on his back he will seek to make fans happy again River. He showed it again in his official re-debut, and he also converted against Belgrano.
Hitch: José Paradela – Although he has very similar characteristics to Nacho Fernández and will surely end up fighting for the position with him, he is making the most of the minutes that Demichelis offers him while De la Cruz is absent.
Forward: Pablo Solari – He put on River’s jersey and immediately began providing assists and scoring goals. He is the typical player that every center forward needs to be assisted, he wears impressively down the wing and converts often.
Forward: Miguel Borja – The Colombian is experienced and has enough to play in South America. He was carrying an injury that did not allow him to finish the match against AAAJ but everything seems to indicate that he will go from the start.
#probable #alignment #River #visit #Tigre #fourth #date #Professional #League
Leave a Reply