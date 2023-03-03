For the fifth date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, Arsenal de Sarandí surprised at the Monumental Stadium and won 2-1 against River Plate: Martín Demichelis’s team began winning with José Paradela’s goal and seemed to have everything under control, but Lautaro Guzmán and Luis Leal twisted history in the complement.
Now, the “Millionaire” will have a very tough commitment: it will be against Lanús, one of the leaders who has the championship, in La Fortaleza next Saturday, March 4 starting at 7:15 p.m. We review the XI of the River Plate cast.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani – World Champion and undisputed as the owner of the River Plate arc.
Right side: Robert Rojas – The Paraguayan returned to a very good level after his injury and Demichelis gave him his place as a starter for the right back, over Andrés Herrera.
Right center: Paulo Díaz – After his injury, the Chilean defender will start again. The Chilean will play first or second center back depending on whether his duo is González Pírez or the lefty Enzo Díaz. News for River fans.
Left center: Leandro González Pírez – With Jonatan Maidana, 37, somewhat exhausted after the dispute of many minutes, it is likely that whoever scored the winning goal against Tigre will start.
Left side: Milton Casco – He has been at River for years and brings that quota of quality and projection to the attack that every team needs. He feels better there than on the right.
Central midfielder: Enzo Pérez – Probably the main symbol of the team. He is going through the final stretch of his career and hopes to be injury-free.
Right inside: Agustín Palavecino – He made an ugly mistake in one of Arsenal’s goals, with a pass back to Armani that ended up committing a penalty. However, Micho gives him confidence.
Left inside: José Paradela – He scored against Arsenal and has been showing a great level, much better than last year. Although he is similar to Nacho, they can play together.
Hitch: Nacho Fernández – It could be considered one of the best reinforcements in Argentine soccer in recent times, because he has already shown enormous quality with that shirt, because it is still valid and because with the “10” on his back he will seek to make fans happy again River. He showed it again in his official re-debut, and he also converted against Belgrano.
Forward: Franco Alfonso – The kid would get in from the start for Lucas Beltrán. There is a lot of trust placed in the kid to gain speed, intensity and distribution towards the bands.
Forward: Miguel Borja – The Colombian returns to the starting 11. He accumulates 7 goals in his last 9 games at River, needing only 15 shots on target.
