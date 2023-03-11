For the sixth date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, River Plate recovered from the surprise defeat against Arsenal and beat Lanús 2-0 in La Fortaleza, and then thrashed Racing de Córdoba 3-0 for the Copa Argentina, in the round of 32 of the federal tournament.
Now, for the seventh day of the tournament, it will be Godoy Cruz Antonio Tomba’s turn to receive them at the Monumental Stadium on Sunday, March 12, starting at 7:15 p.m., so below we will review the probable XI that Martín Demichelis thinks.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani – World Champion and undisputed as the owner of the River Plate arc.
Right side: Robert Rojas – The Paraguayan returned to a very good level after his injury and Demichelis gave him his place as a starter for the right back, over Andrés Herrera.
Right center: Paulo Díaz – After his injury, the Chilean defender once again had minutes. Now his presence is in doubt: if Demichelis does not bet on him, Enzo Díaz will play.
Left center: Leandro González Pírez – With Jonatan Maidana, 37, somewhat exhausted after the dispute of many minutes, it is likely that whoever comes from scoring against Racing (CBA) will start.
Left side: Milton Casco – He has been at River for years and brings that quota of quality and projection to the attack that every team needs. He feels better there than on the right. However, be careful that Enzo Díaz may appear there.
Central midfielder: Enzo Pérez – Probably the main symbol of the team. He is going through the final stretch of his career and hopes to be injury-free.
Right inside: Nicolás de la Cruz – The Uruguayan has already returned after his injury and although he lacks rhythm to be the one he was before, they are giving him minutes and he will quickly return to his usual level.
Left inside: José Paradela – He is going through the best moment since he arrived at River, converting often and making a difference with his game.
Hitch: Nacho Fernández – It could be considered one of the best reinforcements in Argentine soccer in recent times, because he has already shown enormous quality with that shirt, because it is still valid and because with the “10” on his back he will seek to make fans happy again River. He showed it again in his official re-debut, and he also converted against Belgrano.
Forward: Lucas Beltrán – Another who is going through the best form since he was in the “Millo”. Beltrán is scoring in practically all the matches, with good goals and full confidence.
Forward: Miguel Borja – The Colombian has just scored against Racing de Córdoba and is likely to start, although Esequiel Barco disputes his place. His numbers in River are very good.
