After the 2-0 victory against Millonarios de Colombia in Miami, River Plate coach Martín Demichelis and his coaching staff continue to work on setting up the “Millonario” squad, before heading back to Buenos Aires to face the season 2023 officially.
This Tuesday, January 17, the Núñez club will face against Vasco da Gama Brazilian, so below we tell you the team that “Micho” plans to have from the beginning in Orlando, United States, in the clash that will go live on Star Plus.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani – World Champion and undisputed as the owner of the River Plate arc.
Right side: Andrés Herrera – The former San Lorenzo will go from the start. The main characteristic of him is the speed to project, constantly going on the attack, and in the “Ciclon” he also had a lot of goals. “Sicario” Rojas is his main competitor.
Right center: Jonatan Maidana – While his prime is clearly past, the 37-year-old defender is always ready to lend a helping hand. Although he runs from behind at the level of Paulo Díaz, he will start and have a nice test.
Left center: Leandro González Pírez – The 30-year-old central defender has alternated good and bad in recent times when he has had to participate. He is presented with a new chance to be able to compete for the title.
Left side: Milton Casco – He has been at River for years and brings that quota of quality and projection to the attack that every team needs. He feels better there than on the right.
Central midfielder: Enzo Pérez – Probably the main symbol of the team. He is going through the final stretch of his career and hopes to be injury-free. As long as that does not happen, he will always continue to be the starter.
Right inside: José Paradela – Although he has very similar characteristics to Nacho Fernández and will surely end up fighting for the position with him, he is making the most of the minutes that Demichelis offers him while De la Cruz is absent.
Left inside: Nacho Fernández – It could be considered one of the best reinforcements in Argentine soccer in recent times, because he has already shown enormous quality with that shirt, because it is still valid and because with the “10” on his back he will seek to make fans happy again River.
Forward: Franco Alfonso – “Both he and Flabián Londoño Bedoya are feeling very good with the group”, Demichelis benched him. Alfonso is barely 20 years old and has already shown that he can be up to the task of playing in the Primera de River. He must continue to take advantage of the opportunities.
Forward: Pablo Solari – He put on River’s jersey and immediately began providing assists and scoring goals. He is the typical player that every center forward needs to be assisted, he wears impressively down the wing and converts often.
Forward: Miguel Borja – The Colombian is experienced and has enough to play in South America. He will have to do a good preseason to be physically fit, because he has a lot of quality, and he has already shown it in the “Millionaire”.
