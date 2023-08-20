The double date of the 2023 Opening Tournament of Liga MX quickly arrives, after the break caused by the League Cup 2023 against MLS. Therefore, this Tuesday, August 22, Chivas will host Xolos de Tijuana at the akron stadium for Matchday 5.
This weekend it was announced that Isaac ‘Bunny’ Brizuela I would no longer enter into the Serbian coach’s plans Veljko Paunovic and for this reason they would look for accommodation in another club, the same case with Daniel Riosalthough the latter did have minutes in the duel against juarezwhile Ronaldo Cisneros watched the crash from the stands. The cone would interest Lion, Pachuca, Toluca and cougarsmentioned the transfer specialist Fernando EsquivelBesides, his departure would help the Guadalajara squad financially because he is one of the top earners.
Another surprise last weekend was seeing regular starters like the captain on the bench Victor Guzmanthe signing Ricardo Marin, Alan Mozo and Yael Padillaleaving the criticized in the initial table Eric Gutierrez. Either way, pauno already assured that El Pocho Guzman He will jump as a starter this Tuesday because his plan to modify the starting eleven against those from Ciudad Juárez was due to the load of games that are coming later and he wants everyone to be in rhythm.
With respect to Tijuanathe archer tono rodriguezformed in Chivas and with several stages in the club, he had praise for Pauno and his pupils, thus remembering his past.
“I know Chivas very well, all the entrails of his institution, the people who have a very good footing, have a lot of quality, it is a group that reached the final, they were nothing short of being champion. They are well directed, Pauno is a good coach. It is a team that has been playing well, it is intense, it knows when to push you, when to bite. In attack they have players with a lot of mobility and punch like guti, little, (Alexis)Vegain the second line can arrive (Fernando) Beltran. At the end of the day, beyond what we should focus on them, we should worry and take care of what we do.”declared the 2023 Gold Cup champion.
Goalkeeper: Miguel Jimenez – Against Juárez, El Wacho was singled out again by some fans because he provides rebounds that endanger his goal, however, he has been the hero more times than the villain.
Defense: Gilberto Sepulveda – For the helmsman, El Tiba continues to be the leader of the rear. Against the Braves he looked good in the air, attentive at all times.
Defense: Jesus Chiquete – Although he could be enabled as a left back in the absence of Christian Calderonit is almost certain that he will continue at Tiba’s side in the central office, despite the controversial penalty committed, which seems to have not even touched the rival.
Left back: Alejandro Mayorga – Without El Chicote, El Alacrán is getting a new opportunity. In the end, Pauno could make some surprise changes like he did against the Braves.
Right back: Jesus Sanchez – Although he was sometimes outmatched defensively, Pauno may decide to give him another chance to make him think Alan Mozo that you should be with more concentration.
Pivot: Ruben Gonzalez – People asked for it and the technician complied. He missed the Bear in the Leagues Cup as a holding midfielder due to his competitive grit and excellent recovery work.
Midfielder: Victor Guzman – Eric Gutierrez He had his chance to start and now the captain would appear again in midfield to be the leader and orchestrator.
Midfielder: Fernando Beltrán – El Nene showed good conditions against Juárez by joining the attack and setting up offensive plays.
Right winger: Roberto Alvarado – The louse got along well with Alexis Vega in attack, even the goal was derived from a good wall that he made, which culminated in a shot from him and the goalkeeper’s rebound for his colleague to score.
Left winger: Alexis Vega – The striker knows that he is indebted to the fans for what he has shown in his last games. He already scored again against the Braves, but he must get back to his best form urgently.
Forward: Ricardo Marin – After starting the first three dates, now he came from the bench in the second half. The reinforcement was doing things well, so it is certain that Vega will be passed to the far left so that he is the ‘9’.
This is how the possible lineup of Chivas (4-3-3) would look like:
Goalie: ‘Wacho’ Gimenez
defenses: ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, Jesus Chiquete, ‘Chapo’ Sánchez, Alejandro Mayorga
midfielders: ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, ‘Oso’ González, Fernando Beltrán
strikers: Alexis Vega, ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, Ricardo Marin
substitutes: Erick Gutiérrez, Yael Padilla, Juan Brigido, Daniel Ríos, Pável Pérez, Ronaldo Cisneros, Antonio Briseño, Alan Mozo, Raúl Rangel, Raúl Martínez, Alan Torres, Zahíd Muñoz
