Club América will face Club Tijuana on the corresponding Matchday 16 of the Apertura 2023 tournament this Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m. from the Azteca Stadium.
The Águilas, already classified and leaders of the competition, will try to close their last home game of the regular phase with a flourish; while the border team hopes to be able to get among the 10 best teams in the tournament to be part of the Play-In prior to the Liguilla.
We leave you with the possible lineup of the Águilas team against the border team corresponding to date 16 of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Q: Luis Ángel Malagón – The Mexican goalkeeper is an immovable in the azulcrema goal.
LHP: Kevin Álvarez – Once they have returned to activity during the week, the right wing has its representative in that position again.
DFC: Igor Lichnovsky – The center back became one of the starting center backs since his arrival in Coapa and the previous day he could not play because he was suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.
DFC: Sebastián Cáceres – The Uruguayan central defender once again regained his starting position for several weeks, after having presented some physical problems.
LI: Luis Fuentes – Once again, the experience overlaps and the player has remained as a starter in that position.
MC: Jonathan dos Santos – The Mexican has been earning a place in the team and has added more and more activity as a starter.
MC: Álvaro Fidalgo – Together with dos Santos, the Iberian has earned the trust of André Jardines and they have formed a duo in the azulcrema contention.
MD: Alejandro Zendejas – As a right midfielder, the American would be a starter as he has been in recent games.
MCO: Leonardo Suárez – The Argentine could be accommodated in Valdés’ position in his absence due to injury.
MI: Jonathan Rodríguez – The Uruguayan attacker could be on the left wing, once Brian Rodriguez is injured.
DC: Henry Martín – If Julian Quiñones continues without being able to play due to his physical discomfort, the ‘Bomba’ could be the only striker or he could be accompanied by the ‘Little head‘.
