America will visit Atlético de San Luis in the first leg semifinal of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The Águilas will first play at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium and will define the series at the Azteca Stadium on the weekend.
On paper, the Águilas are far superior to the Potosinos, however, this team has caused more than a headache for the Azulcremas recently.
André Jardine’s team has recovered practically all of its players and could put its gala team against San Luis this Wednesday, December 6.
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagón: Malagón continues to demonstrate why he is América’s starter and Tri’s second goalkeeper. He provides security and reaction capacity under the three suits.
Right back: Kevin Álvarez: Jardine has already recovered the versatile winger and he appeared as a starter in the return against León. Álvarez contributes on defense, but the best aspect of him is when he joins the attack.
Central defense: Sebastián Cáceres: Although a sector of the fans calls for the return of Ramón Juárez, it seems that Jardine will once again bet on the Uruguayan center back. Together with Lichnovsky he provides solidity in the rearguard, but is highly questioned by the fans for failing at crucial moments.
Central defender: Igor Lichnovsky: The Chilean defender arrived in Coapa to provide leadership and defensive solidity. Since his arrival, the lower area has regained strength.
Left back: Luis Fuentes: Fuentes is one of the most experienced elements that America has. The winger can contribute both in defense and attack with his speed and ability to cross.
Central midfielder: Jonathan dos Santos: The Mexican midfielder is experiencing a resurgence since the arrival of André Jardine. He brings balance to the midfield and can act as a link between defense and attack.
Central midfielder: Álvaro Fidalgo: The Spanish midfielder will seek revenge in this semifinal. In Clausura 2023, he was the great villain of the azulcremas after getting sent off against Chivas. He is distinguished by his ability to generate scoring opportunities and his ability to distribute the ball.
Offensive midfielder: Diego Valdés: The Chilean midfielder has been one of América’s best players this season. He has great technical skills, provides vision and the ability to unbalance in the last third of the field. He is a scorer and assister.
Far right: Alejandro Zendejas: Zendejas is a winger with speed and dribbling ability, he can be an important factor in the attack and create scoring opportunities. It seems that he has won the position over Leo Suárez.
Far right: Julián Quiñones: Quiñones is characterized by his great physical power and his scoring ability. This season he had six goals and five assists in the regular season. In the league he adds an additional goal.
Center forward: Henry Martín: The Yucatecan striker is distinguished by his scoring instinct and his ability to finish plays. This group has three goals in two games.
Goalkeeper: A. Sánchez.
Defense: R. Chávez, J. Domínguez, U. Bilbao, J. Sanabria.
Medium: R. Dourado, J. Güémez, D. Villalpando
Forward: S. Salles Lamonge, J. Damm, L. Bonatini
