Next Saturday, January 20, America receives Queretaro in it Aztec stadium for Matchday 2 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MX. Although at first it was assumed that those from Coapa would leave El Nido due to the remodeling of the property, in the end, they will maintain their first two commitments in the Colossus of Saint Ursula instead of Sports City Stadium.
For the first date, the Eagles decided to rest several of their starting players because last Monday the 8th they barely showed up for preseason and the Brazilian coach André Jardine He wanted to avoid possible injuries due to not being fully fit. Due to this, before Xolos He brought in several of the elements that are normally substitutes, as well as several youth players. They had no appearance Henry Martin, Julian Quiñones, Sebastian Caceres, Jonathan Rodriguez, Igor Lichnovsky, Brian Rodriguez, Alvaro Fidalgo and Diego Valdes. Despite this, the azulcremas won 0-2 thanks to a double from Salvador Reyes.
Most likely the helmsman will still not use all of his starters because last Saturday they had agreed to a friendly against Black Lions that was cancelled, so little by little it will add its most important pieces.
After drawing 2-2 in their debut against Toluca in it Corregidora StadiumGallos Blancos presented a new face: Samuel Sosa. The Venezuelan left winger arrives from Emelec from Ecuador on loan for one year with an option to purchase, although he only showed up this week to carry out studies, so he will probably not see action against the people of the capital.
More news about Liga MX
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagón – If anyone had a great game it was the goalkeeper, who in fact stood out as the figure by stopping at least four or five goal actions, showing that he is still in top shape.
Defense: Sebastián Cáceres – Given the bad game of Israel Kingspossibly the Uruguayan will be one of the first starters to return for Matchday 2.
Defense: Ramón Juárez – Last semester it was not a big deal for the youth player to be a starter due to the absences of his teammates. He undoubtedly has the means to fight his competitors in the area.
Right back: Kevin Álvarez – Against Xolos the helmsman used a line of five, but it seems unlikely that he will repeat it. However, the defender will continue to be the guardian of the right wing.
Left back: Luis Fuentes – The veteran footballer started the first match from the bench, and then added minutes. Aim to return to the starting eleven instead of Cristian Calderon.
Pivot: Santiago Naveda – The youth player who ended his adventure in Poland could repeat again, but this time accompanied by an experienced player.
Pivot: Richard Sánchez – The Paraguayan appeared on the bench against the border team as he was not a regular starter with the South American strategist. On this occasion he would start to provide leadership and experience in the midfield.
Left winger: Salvador Reyes – After his double against Tijuana, the winger who can also appear in a more offensive position could go forward to give his teammates a little more rest.
Far right: Alejandro Zendejas – The North American took over on Date 1 and did a good job, being an important part of the first goal that led to the victory.
Forward: Román Martínez – Jardine could send two forwards again, among them, El Muzumbito, who sounded strong to leave. The youth squad will have a new opportunity.
Forward: Illian Hernandez – As was speculated, the new reinforcement was a starter and made his quick debut for Clausura 2024. The Tuzo youth squad will continue adding minutes to avoid risking Henry Martin and company.
This is what the possible alignment of America would look like:
Goalie: Luis Malagón
Defenses: Ramón Juárez, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes, Kevin Álvarez
Midfielders: Richard Sánchez, Santiago Naveda, Salvador Reyes, Alejandro Zendejas
Forwards: Román Martínez, Illian Hernández
Substitutes: Óscar Jiménez, Israel Reyes, 'Chicote' Calderón, Emilio Lara, Patricio Salas, Sebastián Martínez, Dagoberto Espinoza, Karel Campos, Julián Quiñones, Álvaro Fidalgo
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#probable #alignment #América #Querétaro #Matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply