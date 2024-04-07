Last Tuesday, April 2, on the field of Gillette Stadium, in Massachusetts, the Eagles of America They visited the New England Revolution, for the match corresponding to the first leg of the quarterfinals, in the CONCACAF Champions CUP.
And although the azulcremas came to this match as clear favorites, few would have imagined what those led by André Jardine would achieve that afternoon. Well, with goals from Henry Martín, Alejandro Zendejas, Cristian: el 'Chicote' Caldeón and Brian Rodríguez, they beat the New England Revolution 4-0 away, thus putting a foot and a half in the semifinals of the continental tournament.
With a significant advantage in his pocket, at home with twenty-nine units, which places him in second place in the general table, many fans have begun to wonder if the Brazilian strategist will choose to rotate his players, this in order to give him rest. its main figures and put those who normally do not play to compete.
The debate is fierce on social networks. On the one hand there are those who see this measure, not only as the correct one, but as a kind of rule to follow by André Jardine, while on the other there are those who consider that it would be an excess of confidence, which can cost him dearly. in both competitions.
Taking into consideration what the champion coach of Mexican soccer normally does, it is most likely that he will take the field with his best elements, even though more than one does so already in the semifinal round.
Goalie: Malagon
Defenses: Reyes, Lichnovsky, Cáceres and Calderón
Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos and Álvaro Fidalgo
Offensive midfielders: Dilrosun, Richard Sánchez and Alejandro Zendejas
Attacker: Herny Martin
