Club América will visit FC Juárez at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, in a match corresponding to matchday 4 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX, this Wednesday, January 24.
The Eagles have two wins in a row this season and will seek to make a good profit from their visit to the border. For this commitment, André Jardine would make some modifications to his starting eleven.
Below we present the probable lineup of Club América to face the Braves:
Goalkeeper: Luis Ángel Malagón: Malagón stands out for his reaction capacity and agility, in addition to his expertise in one-on-one situations and his ability to organize the defense from the back.
Right back: Kevin Álvarez: Álvarez stands out for his ability to join the attack, for his speed and the way he contributes to the generation of opportunities from the right wing.
Central defender: Igor Lichnovsky: The Chilean center back has become a fundamental piece of America since his arrival. Lichnovsky is a rock at heart and has also become a leader of the championship team.
Central defense: Sebastián Cáceres: The Uruguayan center back could be experiencing his last games with the azulcrema team. Everything indicates that he will leave America to fulfill his dream of playing in Europe.
Left back: Cristian Calderón: 'Chicote' Calderón is distinguished by his versatility and physical display. He joins the attack well and has a good foot to send crosses. He had a good debut against Xolos and could start against Bravos..
Central midfielder: Jonathan dos Santos: The experienced and versatile Mexican midfielder has revived his career since the arrival of André Jardine. He stands out for his tactical intelligence and his ability to recover balls.
Central midfielder: Álvaro Fidalgo: The creative medium is another of those that could appear in the winter market. Fidalgo is characterized by his great vision to distribute the ball and generate opportunities.
Right winger: Leonardo Suárez: The Argentine competes neck and neck with Alejandro Zendejas for the title. Suárez has the ability to unbalance on the attacking front, which makes him a dangerous player.
Offensive midfielder: Diego Valdés: Valdés has a unique ability to unbalance in the final third of the field. His dribbling skills and his accuracy in shooting make him a constant threat.
Left winger: Julián Quiñones: Quiñones stands out for his physical power and scoring ability. He adds a goal and an assist in the Clausura 2024
Center forward: Henry Martín: Henry is a vital element in André Jardine's scheme. The Yucatecan striker has only played 90 minutes in the competition and has not yet scored.
#probable #alignment #América #Juárez #matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply