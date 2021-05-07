The latest calculations (as of noon on Friday) estimate that the Chinese rocket Long March 5B It will fall on Earth at 1:59 a.m. from Saturday to Sunday, Spanish peninsular time. But the exact moment can be advanced or delayed by up to eight hours. In all that time, the device will fly over Spain for three minutes. Most likely, if it does not change its trajectory, it will fall over the Atlantic, but the probability that it will fall in Spain is 0.3%, according to the latest available data.

All this data changes as the time of reentry approaches. But, at the time of publishing this text, the calculations ensure that the Long March 5B it could fall between the parallels 40º North and 40º South. The first happens near Madrid or New York. The second is done hundreds of kilometers south of Cape Town (South Africa), Buenos Aires or Santiago de Chile. As for the east-west axis, the longitude, the Chinese rocket can fall anywhere on the planet, but, according to Jorge Lomba, head of the CDTI space program, “with the current trajectory it is most likely that it will do so in the middle of the Atlantic ”.

The CDTI, led by Lomba, is the coordinator of a space surveillance project promoted by the European Union, the SST for its acronym in English. It has three pillars: avoiding the collision of space or cosmic debris against satellites, tracking the fragmentation of fireballs in space, whether natural or artificial and, finally, the re-entry of rockets and other artifacts from space missions. This is the division that is having a lot of buzz these days. In addition to coordination, Spain provides this network of sensors that monitor space with a radar operated by the Air Force in Morón (Seville). It is with its data, and that of the French and Italian radars, with which the Chinese rocket is tracked

The ‘Long March 5B’ rocket moves in an elliptical orbit at a speed of 28,000 km / h

“It is the most advanced that there is now in Europe,” says Lomba. The radar projects its eyes into space over Spain, and detects 2,000 objects a day. “You can see objects from 90 centimeters to 800 kilometers high,” emphasizes Lomba. With the Chinese rocket, with its 30 meters high and 5 meters in diameter, the problem is not to see it, but to follow it. The Long March 5B, the largest launcher in the Chinese space program, took off on Wednesday April 28 and was due to return once the first part of the future Chinese international station left in orbit. But something went wrong at the time of reorienting it for the return and it ended up orbiting uncontrollably and getting closer and closer to Earth.

“It travels at a speed of 28,000 km / h,” recalls the SST coordinator. The rocket, in addition to rotating on itself, travels with an elliptical orbit, not a circular one. “The Earth also moves, with which both movements overlap,” recalls Lomba. The result is an apparent sinusoid curve that makes it difficult to determine where and when. Solar weather, radiation, is another factor influencing Long March 5B’s trajectory. All of the above is valid until the rocket touches the Earth’s atmosphere. “From here on there will be a completely different physical behavior,” says Lomba.

According to SST calculations, which will be refined as the time of impact approaches, the Long March 5B will contact the atmosphere at 1:59 from Saturday to Sunday, with a margin of eight hours early or late. In this time frame, the rocket will fly over Spain for about three minutes, a time that could be reduced as long as it does not change its trajectory. But it could increase if I changed it. “Until the last two hours we cannot refine more”, details Lomba. In percentage terms, this temporal range implies that, with the course observed at midday on Friday, the probability that it will fall on the Iberian Peninsula is “0.3%”. But everything will depend on the exact moment and point of contact with the atmosphere.

The image captured by the AROAC-T08 telescope of the European space surveillance network shows the Chinese rocket in its orbit around the Earth. SST.eu

Once the rocket collides with the atmosphere, at a height of about 80 kilometers, other factors enter the calculations, such as the angle of entry, the shape of the Long March 5B or the material from which it is made. All this and more, such as the part with which it enters, the initial speed or atmospheric factors, will determine the degree of fiction. And with this, how will the rocket arrive and where. The calculations must be done quickly because the launcher will fall like a missile and it will take very few minutes to hit the ground or, most likely, water.

Nieves Caballero is a researcher at the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (INTA-CSIC), an expert in aerodynamics. “Friction is key, it can cause temperatures between 3,000º to 10,000º, depending on the angle of entry, the shape or the type of material,” he says. That makes it more likely that it will disintegrate before it hits the surface.

China has said it was “highly unlikely” that the debris from the rocket would cause damage upon its return to Earth. At a news conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin also said that “most of the debris from the rocket will disintegrate and be destroyed during its re-entry into the atmosphere.” He also added that “although it is most likely not dangerous, China is paying close attention to the reentry of the rocket on Earth,” reports EFE.

The problem for experts is that the Chinese space agency should have paid that attention at the launch and before, on the artifact design itself. And it is that already last year the same thing happened and with the brother of this rocket. On May 5, 2020, it was launched to put a test capsule into orbit, but like now, it did not know how to get out of that orbit correctly. Then, and without making as much noise as this time, his remains fell on a strip of the Atlantic and on the Ivory Coast. The United States Government and NASA administrators have already complained then of the way of operating of the Chinese.

“The rest [de agencias y compañías] they take a lot of trouble to design rockets that allow their controlled return “ Jonathan McDowell, scientist at the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory (United States)

“Once these types of rockets are unloaded, they are useless,” recalls Caballero, the INTA researcher. Until a few years ago most rockets going into space were abandoned or dropped. But now they usually carry an additional propulsion system to reorient them, slow them down and return to a specific area of ​​the Earth. His colleague from INTA Gabriel Liaño recalls that “the rest of the agencies have implemented a system for re-entry” and adds that “the re-entry of children does not represent a big problem.” But, as Caballero adds, “the problem is that this is very big.” And as Liaño recalls, “a larger size requires a second rocket, additional fuel and is much more expensive.”

The economy or negligence seem to have been decisive in all this ruckus. The scientist of the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory (United States) Jonathan McDowell spends a good part of his time watching what falls from the sky. In statements to New York Times He says that the way of acting of the Chinese “has been negligent” and “irresponsible”. When asked for his responses to the New York newspaper, he argues in an email: “The general practice is that for rockets or satellites of 2 tons or less, it is accepted that they re-enter without control. But for anything five tons or more, the rest [de agencias y compañías] they take a lot of trouble to design rockets that allow their controlled return ”. And the Long March 5B weighs more than 20 tons.

You can write to us [email protected] and follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.