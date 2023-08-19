Economist Belyaev admitted the return of the bitcoin rate to 30 thousand dollars

The return of the bitcoin rate to 30 thousand dollars is possible, but in the near future it is unlikely, says Mikhail Belyaev, Ph.D. in economics, financial analyst. In an interview with Lenta.ru, he named the reasons for the fall of the cryptocurrency, and also estimated the likelihood of its rise.

Earlier, the value of bitcoin on the tag dropped to $25,000, losing 8 percent. The price of the most popular has been falling for the third day in a row.

Reasons for the fall

Unlike national currencies, the crypt has no economic basis, it relies solely on supply and demand, as well as the expectations and confidence of investors, Belyaev noted.

“Bitcoin and Ethereum are seen by many people as one of the vehicles to invest in during troubled times. This increases the demand for these currencies, and their price rises. Now the situation has calmed down, which means that they are trying to leave these bitcoins and ethereums, ”said the analyst.

He believes that until recently, the bitcoin rate was growing against the backdrop of alarming reports about the US economy. And since now there are no special problems there, there are no motives to leave the dollar and other American instruments for cryptocurrency.

Since rates have been raised in almost all leading countries, investments are diverted to these instruments, and less demand goes to cryptocurrency. Mikhail Belyaeveconomist

Will bitcoin return to 30 thousand

The bitcoin rate may rise if certain conditions are met, the analyst is convinced. In particular, troubled times will come, the economy of one of the leading countries will become less stable, the exchange rate of the American currency will begin to fall. In this case, there will again be a flow of demand for cryptocurrencies.

However, according to the economist, such a scenario is not visible in the near future. “A return to 30 is possible, but unlikely in the near future. To add those 5,000 back would require something serious to happen in the economy that would cause distrust in the existing economic opportunities. So far, I don’t see any problems in America, at least not in the next year. They successfully use the operation in Ukraine, through it they pump money into their military-industrial complex, and the military-industrial complex draws out the rest of the economy for them, ”the expert shared.

In early July, the bitcoin exchange rate broke the record of 13 months ago, having risen in price to 31.3 thousand dollars per unit. Experts explained such dynamics by the actions of one of the world’s largest investment companies BlackRock, which plans to launch an exchange-traded fund for bitcoin. The organization will allow investors to buy cryptocurrency in the form of ETF shares from a regular brokerage account.