Political scientist Topornin doubted sending NATO troops to Ukraine

NATO countries are unlikely to send their troops to Ukraine, says Nikolai Topornin, Associate Professor of the Department of European Law at MGIMO, Director of the Center for European Information. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he appreciated the words of the ex-secretary general of the alliance, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, about the likelihood of members of the military bloc participating in the conflict.

“It is unlikely that he has any classified information at the moment – after all, the former Secretary General of NATO, today he is no longer an official official of this organization, especially admitted to some kind of secret data. Most likely, he operates with the information that is in the public space, which is expressed by experts, individual military specialists, and journalists. Moreover, this information about the possible deployment of the Polish military is not some new information, it has already circulated, ”the political scientist explained.

It seems to me that this proposal is unlikely to receive support. Nikolai Toporninpolitical scientist

At the same time, Nikolai Topornin believes that Ukraine will require guarantees from the North Atlantic Alliance for itself.

“For them (Ukraine – approx. “Tapes.ru”) a more serious political line is needed so that they can rely on someone and not be one on one with Russia, because these fears and phobias will remain. For their part, they will insist on joining the multilateral format if they are not accepted into NATO. They need something that can give them confidence that there will be no such conflict in the future. To do this, they want Western countries to give such comprehensive guarantees that if something like this happens, then Western countries and their military potentials will automatically come to the rescue. They will work on this issue and insist on it,” he said.

Earlier, ex-NATO Secretary General Andres Fogh Rasmussen admitted that the bloc’s troops could take a direct part in the conflict between Moscow and Kiev. According to him, the member states of the alliance can send their forces to the territory of Ukraine if the country does not receive security guarantees. In his opinion, Poland and the Baltic countries are among those who want to help Ukraine.