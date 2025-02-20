The Probabilities of disaster produced by the Asteroid 2024 YR4 They come down again. According to Wednesday data provided by NASA, the impact probability percentage is again 1.5%a fairly pronounced decrease considering that on Tuesday it was at 3.1%. Of course, they remain at level three of the Turin scale, which took the UN a few days ago to activate for the first time the Planetary Security Protocol For a dangerous asteroid.

Thus, 2024 YR4 continues its path through space while NASA continues to point to the intergalactic rock has Around 57.35 meters in diameter, while traveling through space at 13.35 kilometers per second. Speed ​​that, in addition, has also descended in recent days. The data agency data also indicate that during a possible impact that speed would rise to 17.32 kilometers per second. All data collected so far are based on 376 observations.

Although the size of the asteroid is relatively small, its impact against the planet could lead to the destruction of an entire province or territory of the size of the island of Gran Canaria. If 2024 YR4 hit the planet, the damages caused could extend up to 50 kilometers from the place of impact, according to the international asteroid alert network (IAWN).

2024 YR4 was Discovered on December 27 For the last system of land impact of asteroids (Atlas) in Chile and since then it has been closely monitored, causing the UN for the first time to activate the planetary security protocol for a dangerous asteroid. Spain has also participated in this monitoring through the Great Telescope of the Canary Islands.

And although Probabilities are changingsome experts have already pointed out that it is the normal behavior of this type of objects and that it could finally disappear from risk possibilities. The possible impact is dated December 22, 2032.