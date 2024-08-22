RCC Progress will reduce the probability of satellite destruction in orbit

The Progress Rocket and Space Center (RSC, part of Roscosmos) is conducting work aimed at reducing the likelihood of satellites being destroyed in orbit, said the head of the center, Dmitry Baranov told in an interview with the Pro Cosmos portal.

“Yes, such works [по снижению вероятности разрушения спутников] “We are conducting work,” he said in response to a relevant question.

In June, the US Space Command announced the destruction of the Resurs-P No. 1 satellite in low Earth orbit. According to Baranov, at the time of destruction, the satellite, which was decommissioned in 2022, was in an uncontrolled flight.

On June 19, Roscosmos reported that the Earth remote sensing satellite Resurs-P No. 4 had been accepted into operation. Baranov noted that the device was operating without any issues.

The Resurs-P series devices are designed for hyperspectral optical-electronic observation of the Earth’s surface. The satellites’ active life in orbit is five years.