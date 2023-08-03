WHO expert Erofeeva said that Russia will not come to a complete ban on abortion

Despite the legislative initiatives directed against abortion, Russia will not come to their complete ban. This was announced to Lente.ru by an obstetrician-gynecologist, WHO expert Lyubov Erofeeva.

At the same time, according to the expert, the risk that “the choice regarding the termination of an unwanted pregnancy will decrease” and Russian women will be limited in their right to an abortion is quite real. “I urge all women of reproductive age to one thing – to use effective contraception,” the expert said.

As an alternative to abortion excuses, the doctor suggested giving women contraception

Speaking about the initiative to ban abortions in private clinics, Erofeeva drew attention to the fact that instead of reducing the number of unwanted pregnancies by promoting effective methods of contraception, in fact, it is proposed to reduce the number of places for the procedure. “To arrange a queue? To make women even more nervous and suffering? Great! This is done from a great “love” for women, ”the doctor said.

See also The pensioner gave the scammers 2 million rubles in St. Petersburg Contraception is just protection against abortion. This is not protection against desired pregnancies. If a woman wants a child, she will stop using contraception. This is a temporary measure that makes it possible for some time not to have children. Lyubov Erofeevaobstetrician-gynecologist

Erofeeva also responded to a claim against private clinics that they allegedly do not observe the so-called week of silence, which should precede the termination of pregnancy from the moment of contacting a specialist. According to the doctor, Russian women who have learned about an unwanted pregnancy go for an abortion after thinking everything over, and this week only makes them nervous. In addition, as Erofeeva emphasized, according to WHO, an increase in the duration of pregnancy even by one week increases the risk of complications during its termination.

Yerofeeva also drew attention to the fact that a lot of money from the budget is spent on the services of psychologists and social workers, to whom women are forced to go before an abortion. The gynecologist believes that these funds could provide vulnerable groups with contraception. For example, put an intrauterine device in need of it.

Erofeeva emphasized that thanks to contraception, a woman has more chances to give birth to a healthy child at that stage in her life when she is ready for this, since “she did not do anything with herself, she did not have an abortion.”

At a meeting of the State Duma held in July, Deputy Tatyana Butskaya asked the Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko about the attitude to the idea of ​​allowing abortions only in state medical institutions, wrote Interfax. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, the department is ready to discuss this initiative. At the same time, he said that the number of abortion procedures “has decreased significantly in recent years, but there is still a reserve.”

In June 2023, State Duma deputy Anna Kuznetsova proposed not to issue abortion licenses to private clinics. As an example, she cited Mordovia, where such medical facilities will soon cease to provide abortion services. According to the parliamentarian, in Russian regions where there are no private clinics providing abortion services, the birth rate is higher.

A similar appeal was repeatedly made in the Russian Orthodox Church, including Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’. In addition, he spoke out in favor of excluding the procedure for terminating a pregnancy from the compulsory health insurance policy.

At the same time, opinions on this issue were divided in the lower house of parliament. The head of the State Duma Health Committee, Badma Bashankaev, said that instead, deputies need to step up their work to support and protect women who plan to become mothers by increasing benefits for them, as well as by building children’s hospitals and developing perinatal centers. “So people will understand and feel the care of children. Not only [в Международный день защиты детей] June 1,” he said.