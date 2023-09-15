‘The probability and statistics of love at first sight’ or in English better known as “The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight” is the new romance film that Netflix brings to its catalog, with which it seeks to enchant users through of this romantic story. Perhaps for many this will be one of those films about which one can say that reality is stranger than fiction. Here we will tell you all the details of the premiere.

The Red N streaming platform will have this new feature film directed by Vanessa Caswill and starring Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy. Both actors are recognized because they have participated in films such as ‘The white mourning 2’ and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. Keep reading this note so you can learn more about the premiere and what ‘The Probability and Statistics of Love at First Sight’ will be about on the Netflix streaming platform.

Trailer for ‘The Probability and Statistics of Love at First Sight’

When is ‘The Probability and Statistics of Love at First Sight’ released?

The Netflix romantic film premieres on September 15, 2023. From 00:00 am, all users of the streaming platform will be able to access this new film that promises to take you from reality to fiction with the story of these two characters They will form a bond when they both take a flight to the city of London.

What is ‘The Probability and Statistics of Love at First Sight’ on Netflix about?

‘The probability and statistics of love at first sight’ tells the story of Hadley Sullivan, a 17-year-old girl who misses her flight to London and is trapped at JFK airport in the United States. She was very excited because she had to go to her father’s second wedding; But, given the delay, a question comes to mind: knowing who her stepmother is.

However, that was not all, since the strongest part came when he met a young man at JFK, where they struck up a friendship. She, without thinking that he, Oliver, was also going to London, they take the same flight, but when they arrive each one leaves for their destination and they are saddened. Will they get together again? Here begins the romance that will captivate more than one user on Netflix.

Hadley Sullivan missed her flight to London. Photo: Netflix

How to watch ‘The Probability and Statistics of Love at First Sight’ on Netflix?

To be able to watch the movie ‘The Probability and Statistics of Love at First Sight’ on Netflix, you just have to access its service. The streaming platform in Peru manages different plans, ranging from 24.90 soles to 44.90 soles. With this, you will only have to create a user and start watching the movie that will star Haley Lu Richardson.

