In just one day, asteroid shock probabilities 2024 YR4 went from 3.1%, the highest in the history of space object monitoring, to descend up to 1.5%. The information was confirmed by the Center for Studies of Objects close to the Earth (CNOs) of NASA. In addition, according to the European Space Agency (ESA), the possibility of impact is one by 72.

The probability of collision fluctuates from one day to the other due to the accumulation of observations, which in turn derives in better information about the behavior of asteroid 2024 YR4. With the current data, a possible “area” has been formed where the asteroid will pass. In the beginning the area was so great that it covered both the earth and the moon. The more scientists join the observation, the corridor reduces its amplitude and the place of the planet with respect to the car is clearer.

For now, it is known that the asteroid measures between 40 and 100 meters, and if it impacts, it could do it at a speed of 17.32 kilometers per second. The energy released from the collision also changes according to the organism that calculates it. For NASA, a direct blow would generate an energy of 7.8 megatones, the equivalent of 520 Hiroshima bombs.

A risk strip was also established on Earth, which covers from northern South America, through the Pacific Ocean, crossing Africa and the Arabic Sea, to southern Asia. Countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Sudan, Nigeria, Venezuela, Colombia and Ecuador would be the possible impact sites.

What would happen if an asteroid of 500 meters in diameter fell on the earth? The collision could inject huge amounts of dust into the Earth’s atmosphere, with dramatic consequences for terrestrial and marine ecosystems.

The Probabilities update Collision of February 19 added 376 observations distributed in 55 days. The monitoring centers from all over the world work at forced marches because the asteroid will no longer be visible from April or May 2025. Telescopes will see it again until 2028, four years before its greatest approach with the earth. By then, the level of risk must be determined more accurately.

The Astronomer community foresees that 2024 YR4 end with a void impact risk. Recent history, such as asteroid apofis, revealed that the level of impact can be considerably reduced after months of observations.

There is also a 0.3% chance that the asteroid ends on the surface of Lunar, according to David Rankin, operations engineer of Catalina Sky Survey. This would imply a brilliant collision, visible from Earth, with the potential to release lunar rocks to space. The possibility is still tiny, but could increase at the same time that the risk to the earth is reduced.