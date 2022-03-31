The Pro Underground Platform will finally be left without the Murcia Gold Medal. The proposal did not finally go ahead after the vote against the Popular Municipal Group in the Municipal Plenary in March. Although the file had a simple majority -supported by the vote in favor of PSOE, Cs and Podemos-, since there was a need to obtain a reinforced majority of four fifths -as recalled by the secretary of the Plenary, Antonio Marín-, the rejection of the popular frustrated the granting of recognition. From the PP they did not want to explicitly justify their position and only referred to the arguments given at the beginning of the processing of the aforementioned file.

Yes, Vox changed its vote with respect to what was stated last Monday in the corresponding plenary commission, in which it rejected the award of the Medal. This Thursday, however, they abstained, pointing out that the burying is an achievement of the entire municipality and not of a particular entity, and that it has been supported by their formation.

The socialist and Podemos groups showed their disagreement with this extreme, due to how decisive the action of this entity was to achieve what constitutes the premise “of the greatest transformation of the municipality” in the last century and “close the existing urban wound” . “I don’t know if they do it out of revenge, but in 2014, in a demonstration in favor of burial, the then mayor Miguel Ángel Cámara and then councilor José Ballesta could be seen behind the header banner,” said Podemos spokesman Ginés Ruiz.