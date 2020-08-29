The next Tuesday November 3, the United States will hold its Elections to the White House. Also, the country is immersed in full protests against racism, what has taken advantage QAnon to make the leap into politics and spread his message with greater force.

It’s about a group born in 2017 in the 4chan group and what They allege that the world is ruled by a series of Satan-worshiping pedophiles what are conspiring against Donald Trump, current top president of the North American country.

At the same time, claim these conspirators operate a global child sex trafficking network who do not hesitate kill and eat children that they kidnap for the purpose of remove a life-extending chemical from your blood. According to the training, some related personalities that’s what Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and even the Pope Francisco or the Dalai Lama.

Political presence

His speech has penetrated a sector of Republican voters and even at Trump rallies you can see T-shirts with slogans like “Save our kids” or “Hollywood eats babies.”

Now, QAnon has made his leap into politics and begins to take its first steps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a follower of this movement, has won a primary election for Congress in Georgia, which has earned her to be christened by Trump as “a future Republican star.”

The symbology

The American president is the main actor on whom the theory revolves of this association. So, closely observe your words and gestures in search of hidden meanings. For example, When Trump mentions the number seventeen, they take it as a sign that he is sending them secret messages and they justify it with that the letter “Q” is the seventeenth in the English alphabet.

They also claim that when the politician wears a pink tie, it is a sign that you are freeing trafficked minors, since some hospitals use “code pink” as the key to kidnapping a child.

Impact on networks

It is difficult to determine how many people belong to QAnon. Some of the groups with most popular on Facebook have more than 100,000 members each. As revealed in a report by NBC News, Mark Zuckerberg’s company conducted an internal study on the presence of movement in the network, concluding that there were thousands of groups with millions of members altogether.

For its part, Twitter recently announced that it was taking action to limit the scope of more than 150,000 accounts linked to the movement.