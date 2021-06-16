Luca Bellini is the captain, bomber and coach of an excellence of the Italian polo canoe. Nine league titles and two Champions Cups on the showcase

There Pro Scogli Chiavari, one of the historically leading realities of the Italian canoe pola, wants to continue to rock top ambitions. The path in the Serie A 2020/2021 championship, up to the halfway point marked by the last concentration of Bacoli (Naples), borders on perfection with eleven wins in thirteen matches. Thirty-four points, two more than the Polisportiva Catania which in the Phlegraean waters slows down the Chiavari race at the end of a hard-fought big match (3-3).

“We have reached the end of the first round and we have been able to confirm our value so far and it is a very important signal after the difficult 2020 in which numerous competitions have been canceled – says the bomber, coach and captain. Luca Bellini – The goal is to keep us at the top also throughout the second round for the best possible placement for the playoffs where the championship will be decided ”.

The path. “It was excellent, with all victories except a draw with rivals from Catania and a defeat against Roma. The team is the same as 2 years ago, the reigning European champion, and is equipped both for the Italian title and to defend the continental title ”.

The commitments are numerous: from the meeting with the national team in Naples to the ECA Cup in Germany, arriving at the concentrations of Florence and Naples before the playoffs. “We are growing and are back to full strength, with the recovery of the injured, we can aim higher and higher”.

The palmares of Pro Scogli Chiavari is exceptional despite the suns 35 years of life. 9 league titles have been won, the last in 2019, in addition to four editions of the Italian Cup and 2 Champions League. Bellini, in business since 1997, is its coach, captain and scorer: more than two thousand goals since he has been in business, thirty-six since the start of the 2020-2021 season.

