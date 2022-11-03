It is not the first time that the withdrawal of Russian troops from the northern sector of the Kherson region, which includes the city of the same name and the territory that extends along the left bank of the Dnieper River, has been announced. However, this time, the fact that Russian flags have been lowered from some administrative buildings and Russian troops have abandoned their positions in the towns of Chernobaivka, Stepanivka and Belosiorka, located a few kilometers northwest of the city of Kherson, seems to predict an imminent Russian withdrawal from the area.

The deputy head of the pro-Russian regional administration of Kherson, Kirill Stremoúsov, told Russian television on Thursday that “it is very likely that Russian troops will withdraw to the left bank” of the Dnieper, although he did not specify the exact moment. The city of Kherson, which is located on the right bank, would thus be completely liberated from the occupying forces.

In the morning, numerous Ukrainian media published photos of the regional administration building already without the Russian flag. The authorities installed in Kherson by Moscow explained that the Government of the region already moved last week to Guenichesk, a town located 165 kilometers south of the city of Kherson, almost on the border with Crimea.

“I am always with the people, I understand that people should be the basis of my activity, because I myself am a resident of Kherson. Most likely, our units, our troops will go to the left part of the Kherson region. Those people who did not have time to move should leave as quickly as possible,” Stremoúsov said on the Soloviov Live program.

lowered flags



The correspondent of the Russian daily Komsomolskaya Pravda, Alexander Kots, writing from Kherson, confirmed that the Russian flags had disappeared, not only from the regional administration building, but also from the Ushakov Maritime Academy. At the same time, Stremousov posted a video on his Telegram channel showing the “busy streets” of the city of Kherson. He again asked the population to leave. “There are difficult times and decisions ahead, but save your lives,” he warned.

On October 18, the authorities of the Kherson region announced the evacuation of the city’s population to the left bank of the Dnieper in the face of the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive to recover their territories.

On October 28, the regional administration announced that it had completed the evacuation of the population from the area. At that time, authorities reported 70,000 evacuees. Yesterday, November 2, the pro-Russian leaders of Kherson decided to temporarily stop river traffic through the Dnieper. What there is still no sign of is Ukrainian troop movements into the city of Kherson.