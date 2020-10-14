Government and businessmen, during the signing of the infrastructure agreement this Monday. Presidency of Mexico / EFE

The infrastructure plan unveiled Monday marked “a turning point” and a “message of unity” between the public and private sectors amid the worst economic crisis in decades. The pact was signed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, three government secretaries and a large group of businessmen. A day later, however, the authorities approved new restrictions on private electricity generation. The contradiction exposes the corset of the pro-investor spirit of the Administration, which has sought to limit business participation in the energy field, key for the Mexican economy, and has hindered the entry into operation of million-dollar projects. The recently announced plan, say experts and sources from three large companies in the sector, is insufficient to regain confidence and encourage investment that has practically stopped.

The package, worth almost 300,000 million pesos (14,000 million dollars), provides for the development of 39 infrastructure projects. Of these, five are energy: construction and rehabilitation works for an amount of 99,000 million pesos, mainly related to Pemex, the indebted state oil company. There is, for example, a coker plant to process heavy crude from the Tula refinery, a work that has been paralyzed for years. In the opposite direction, the International Monetary Fund advised the government on Tuesday to postpone, until they are profitable, plans to increase Pemex’s refining power and build new refineries such as Dos Bocas in the state of Tabasco.

The final list of works is relevant both for what it includes and for what it does not. The package does not contemplate electricity generation by private parties or investment in clean energy. There is also no trace of long-term electricity auctions, the main lever of the boom renewable in Mexico. In the three calls organized during the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto, an investment of about 170,000 million pesos was committed, more than the value of the five recently announced projects, says consultant Paul Alejandro Sánchez. “Everything that the Government considers that could weaken the State companies is left out. More than an infrastructure plan, it is a procurement program that responds to what Pemex needs, ”he says.

The content of the package is consistent with the Government’s “energy sovereignty” policy. Authorities want to strengthen parastatal companies, Pemex and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and limit private participation to the current 46% of total electricity production. They are doing it through a series of regulatory changes, without altering the legal framework, although the president acknowledged two weeks ago that he is considering the possibility of going one step further and reforming the Constitution to shore up the shift.

Just one day after the announcement of the infrastructure plan, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), a government body with technical autonomy, approved a change to the self-supply scheme by which dozens of private plants supply businesses and factories. 57% of the country’s wind capacity, whether installed or under construction, is part of these associations, according to industry data. The Government and the CRE consider that the previous regulations allowed the unlimited incorporation of new partners and load centers, which caused “a distortion in the market.” The regulator blocked that possibility on Tuesday. In other words, if a member decides to open a new store or factory or needs more energy in one of the existing ones, these cannot be supplied from the original scheme.

The measure reduces flexibility and profitability to this mechanism and reinforces CFE’s position as a supply alternative. “The CRE again approves measures instructed by CFE that go against private investment, ”Julio Valle, spokesman for the wind industry, wrote on his Twitter account. This action will motivate, say sources in the sector, a new round of claims for protection before the courts, which will be added to the more than 200 already presented by previous actions and that have even reached the Supreme Court of Justice.

CRE’s decision comes two weeks after a meeting with the government, in which energy sector regulators were allegedly asked not to grant more permits to private parties, according to various media. The consultant Severo López-Mestre believes that the Executive sends contradictory messages: “It is very difficult for a conference like the one on the infrastructure plan to give a signal of confidence if in two days it is heard again that there are too many generation permits. Many of the measures violate the principles of economic competition ”. The head of one of the main renewable companies criticizes the lack of certainty. “The private sector in energy does not want project lists, but an environment of clear rules and economic competition,” he points out.

Millionaire investments paralyzed

Administrative paralysis has slowed the entry into operation of several plants. Iberdrola has a combined cycle power plant, with an investment of 1,000 million dollars, stopped by a disagreement with the CFE on the supply of gas. Another leading company, which has spoken with this newspaper on condition of not revealing its identity, planned to install 1,500 MW in the coming years, an ambition that it has sent to the freezer. Three of its wind power plants have administrative delays that slow down their entry into operation. They are waiting for the green light from CRE. “Yes, permits have been granted throughout the year even with the covid. The governing body has held sessions remotely ”, reply sources from the agency.

One of the stopped plants is located in Tamaulipas and has a capacity of 103 MW and 150 million dollars in investment. It is the product of the second electricity auction and can cover the annual needs of 85,000 homes. It has passed all the tests and was scheduled to go into operation in March, at the beginning of the pandemic. The company asked the authorities to delay the date to September due to “force majeure”, a possibility contemplated in the contract with the CFE. Half a year after the request, the CRE has not yet approved the modification. “We are in limbo; we do not know when we could have this permission ”, says a company official.

It is not the only problem facing the company. Three plants that are part of a wind complex in Coahuila, with an investment of approximately 700 million dollars and 550 MW, have run into other walls. Two of them are detained due to an apparent lack of coordination between two branches of the parastatal power company, according to company sources. As part of the interconnection contract with CFE Transmission, the subsidiary in charge of transporting electricity, the company has to do million-dollar reinforcement work on infrastructure that is on land owned by CFE Generación, the branch that produces energy. “They do not let us enter their land to carry out these modifications because they say we are competitors. And we cannot start operations because we have not finished these works ”, point out company executives. “We have been trying to get together for a year and nine months. We don’t know how we are going to solve it ”.