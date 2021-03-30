The PRO asked President Alberto Fernández to “end the delays” and appoint Emilio Lafferriere as director of Radio and Television Argentina (RTA), a position for which he was unanimously proposed by the Bicameral Audiovisual Communication Commission, whose decision it was endorsed in a Joint Resolution of the heads of both houses of Congress, Sergio Massa and Cristina Kirchner.

Lafferriere filed a brief at Casa Rosada, addressed to President Fernández, asking for a “prompt dispatch” in the process of his appointment “raised by a Joint Resolution of the National Congress” more than nine months ago.

“His lack of appointment allows the Government to act without the controls established by law,” he told Clarion Hernán Lombardi, former head of the Federal System of Public Media and Content. “There is a complicity between the Executive Power and the president of the Bicameral Commission, Gabriela Cerruti, which allows the scandals that we are seeing on Public TV to occur,” added Lombardi.

According to the former macrista official, Lafferriere’s presence on Public TV would allow for control of the opposition and prevent scandals such as the illegal extraction of $ 11.4 million in three cash bags from Public TV, which occurred at the beginning of March.

The RTA holder, Rosario Lufrano, blocked the appointment of Lafferriere, based on an opinion of the director of Legal Affairs of the state company, Julio Postiglioni. There, the Lufrano official stated that Lafferriere was for two terms on the board of directors as vice president, between 2016 and January 2020, as a representative of the Executive Power, when he resigned from his position.

The mandate of the directors in RTA is four years and with the possibility of two consecutive terms. But Postiglioni considers that Lafferriere served two years in one of the terms and another two years in his second term, so that he could not be elected to his new position.

The interpretation of Kirchnerism is opposite to the one they had in the National Communications Agency (ENaCom), by appointing Silvana Giudici as director for the opposition, who was almost in the same periods as Lafferriere in RTA, between 2016 and 2020, under the management of Mauricio Macri.

Faced with the stagnation in which the situation is, the PRO offered to replace Lafferriere’s candidacy with Cristian Larsen’s, which should be proposed by the Bicameral Commission.

Laferriere and Lombardi demanded that the deputy Gabriela Cerruti (Frente de Todos) summon a meeting of the Bicameral to resolve the position that corresponds to the PRO in RTA and also for the other two representatives of the opposition in that company and in the ENaCom.

Radical deputy Karina Banfi, secretary of the Bicameral Commission, said that “the commitment of the ruling party is that next week we are going to have a Bicameral meeting to designate the authorities in RTA and ENaCom “.

Sources close to deputy Cerruti told Clarion that, for the convocation of the meeting of the Bicameral Commission, “we depend on the situation of the pandemic, the protocols and the situation of the personnel. But the idea is that it be as soon as possible.”

Current regulations establish that four directors of the ENaCom and RTA must be elected by the Bicameral Commission, at the proposal of the blocks of the second and third parliamentary minorities. Until now, Silvana Giudici has been appointed by the Government at ENaCom, at the proposal of the PRO.

“In replacement of Lafferriere, whose appointment had legal observations, the proposal for the appointment of Cristian Larsen to that position has been presented to the Bicameral Commission,” they assured near Cerruti. And they added, regarding the other two directors who correspond to the third minority: “There are two files, one is the one proposed by the Federal Interblock and the other is the one proposed by radicalism. The decision on the subject will emerge from the debate and the decision made by the Bicameral Commission. “

Radicalism proposes the former president of the party and former mayor of Santa Fe, Jose Corral, as director of ENaCom; and for RTA to Carlos Monte, former mayor of Río Segundo, Córdoba. While the Federal Interblock proposes to the scientist Gabriela gonzalez and the journalist from Mendoza Gabriela Mussuto Tenenbaum for those same positions.

When Juntos por el Cambio ruled, the opposition directors in RTA and ENaCom were in the hands of Kirchnerism, the Renovador Front and the Broad Progressive Front, which they always took their places without major inconvenience. But in these 15 months, since the Frente de Todos ruled, the opposition was able to occupy only one of the four positions that correspond to it in the communications organizations.

