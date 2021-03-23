The PRO block In the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation, he proposed to the national government to resume the negotiations for the Pfizer vaccine.

The proposal occurs on the one hand in the midst of criticism of La Rosada for the delays in the vaccination plan before the imminence of the second wave of coronavirus in the country.

But, on the other, it marks a counterpoint with the strategy developed by the president of the party, Patricia Bullrich, who called for “democratizing the purchase” of vaccines before the second wave.

The differences within the founding party of Together for Change, strictly speaking, were evidenced this Monday after Mauricio Macri came out to support Horacio Rodríguez Larreta against Bullrich’s approach, after the party zoom.

“The national government’s vaccination plan has failed due to inefficient, unequal and orphan of sustainability. No one is unaware that Covid vaccines are a global scarce good, but we cannot help but consider that foresight and suitability have been lacking in the management of health officials to reach agreements with different laboratories, “said PRO deputies in a statement.

The paragraph heads the document signed this Monday by the PRO block, which is titled “Let’s not delay not a second more the purchase of vaccines “.

It continues: “Faced with the uncertainty generated by the contradictory messages from the government and the social outrage over the VIP vaccinated, we make it known that our Block, with its 54 members, is willing to legislate on the matter to acquire the vaccines from the Pfizer laboratory how many positive results is giving in 78 other countries “.

The legislators pointed out that at the time the former Minister of Health of the Nation, Ginés González García, had stated that the purchase of Pfizer vaccines “he was frustrated” by the legal framework given by Congress, “especially for an alleged refusal to assume responsibility for negligence“.

They concluded: “Our intention being to collaborate to solve the regulatory problems that would be preventing the progress of these negotiations, it is imperative check the articles and resume the dialogue to provide us with the vaccines that we need. “

In the morning, Macri and Larreta had shown themselves in disagree with Bullrich’s request so that “all health sectors” can purchase vaccines.

The head of the Buenos Aires government argued that the City does not have the possibility to buy, according to Clarín. “There is no place in the world that has passed. The case of San Pablo did not go well“He founded.” Horacio is right. We do not create false expectations, but let us be careful with another closure and the loss of freedoms, ”Macri reinforced.

In another order, the interblock of deputies of Together for Change maintained that the request for a session they made to extend the Biofuels Law “It is in no way an obstacle for the Chamber of Deputies to give half a sanction to the modifications of the income tax and the Monotax.”

DS