Although he Extraordinary Winter Draw cannot compete against the billions of euros distributed by the Christmas Lottery or the more than 700 million of El Niño, this January 11 the prizes of the Winter Draw of National Lottery They can bring joy to their loved ones.

The main prize is 150,000 euros per tenth or 1,500,000 euros for the series. However, there are many other prizes that, although smaller, also promise to give joy to the lucky ones who win them.

Prize list for the Extraordinary Winter Draw