The Spanish Super Cup is currently being played in Saudi Arabia where Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona and Osasuna have faced each other to try to win this trophy. Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be the teams that compete for this title in the final after the meringues eliminated those coached by Cholo Simeone and on the other hand after the culés won by two goals to zero against the one that came to the tournament as runner-up of the Copa del Rey, Osasuna.
We will have a great match in which Xavi Hernández and Carlo Ancelotti will face each other to compete for what will be the first title of the season. We all know the tension that comes with a match of this caliber and even more so if there is a title at stake. Any motivation is insufficient for the players to go out and eat up the field and be able to lift the trophy.
The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, is aware of this and has put an incentive in the squad so that the players leave everything on the field and beat their biggest rival.
In the event that those from the Spanish capital win the tournament, Florentino Pérez will distribute 150,000 euros to each player on the squad and members of the coaching staff, this represents a total amount of 4 million euros, which means half of the amount total that Real Madrid would win if it wins this edition of the Spanish Super Cup.
This match will take place next Sunday, January 14 at 8:00 p.m. at Al Awwal Park in Saudi Arabia.
