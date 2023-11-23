In 1747, English pirates who made their fortune by plundering French or Spanish ships, by chance freed the Sevillian Miguel Atocha from the rape of his wife, Francisca Muñoz. “My husband and darling (…) I would like to know which (sic) “This is the reason I have written you thirteen letters without these and none of them have received a response. I would like to know if there is no paper or pens or ink to even see one written…”

The letter from the indignant Doña Francisca was intended for the city of Veracruz, in the Viceroyalty of New Spain. She was traveling aboard The Nymph, a commercial sailboat that made the route between that city and Cádiz. It never reached its destination.

It is part of the thousands of documents seized from some 130 Spanish ships captured by the British during the War of the Seat (1739-48) and the War of the Pragmatic Sanction (1740-48), in which the Bourbon crowns of France and Spain They allied themselves against Great Britain.

The Prize Papersthe “prey documents” or the “captured documents”, are all the texts, in the form of charts, navigation charts, logbooks or commercial lists and inventories contained on enemy ships that both privateers and military vessels British managed to capture (prize, or the prey, was the captured ship). It is estimated that nearly 35,000 ships were intercepted and looted, and more than 160,000 documents, written in twenty different languages, ended up in English hands.

“The dam documents are fundamental to understanding the first moments of globalization and colonialism,” explains German professor Dagmar Freist, director of the Prize Papers Project. “They are a treasure for investigating issues of the time as varied as botany, medicine, naval techniques, maritime routes, diplomacy, commercial missions, slave trade, family relationships, situations of poverty, migrations… “Day-to-day issues in a world that was increasingly globalized from a historical perspective,” says Freist.

Among the captured ships was the galleon Our Lady of Covadonga, which was transporting silver worth almost 70 million euros in current value from Acapulco to Manila, and was captured by British ship captain George Anson in the Pacific. Among the documents seized on the ship were descriptions of daily life on board, the techniques and uses of these galleons, as well as private letters whose ultimate destination was the Philippines.

Even in plunder there is an order and a discipline. Nothing more British. The seized documents were used to decide, before the High Admiralty Court, whether the seizure had complied with the law, the captured ship belonged to an enemy power and whether, therefore, the privateers could dispose of the seized belongings. All these papers – but also personal objects, such as jewellery, amulets, even toys – were grouped in neat files and packages, ending up resting for decades in the National Archives of the United Kingdom. “What they were interested in was proving who owned the cargo. If it belonged to a neutral merchant in Italy, in Genoa… in some principality, they had to return it or incur a legal conflict,” says passionately Elvira Barroso, a Spanish academic who has been involved in the project on a voluntary basis for several years. “Some letters are sealed. They have never been opened. They could have destroyed them and yet they have kept them. First in the Tower of London, as part of the Admiralty Historical Archives,” she says.

Religious vocation… and passionate love

There is some juicy gossip in an exercise that at the same time demands maximum historical and academic rigor. Immersing yourself in the longings and worries of family members, lovers, husbands and wives, children and mothers separated by an ocean gives access to special places of intimacy. Elvira sighs when she recounts the letter that, from Lima, Baltasar Moreno wrote to his mother in 1779, to tell her that he had finally been ordained a priest, and that, therefore, “with all the pain in my heart, I may never see her again.” ”.

More fun is the text that Alejandro Salamanca, a historian at the European Institute in Florence, has gone through from the first to the last line, until he knows it almost by heart. Doña Francisca Sevinier writes with passion to her husband Francisco Álvarez, “my dear Panchito”: “As many fortunes and riches as you can acquire on these trips, for my consolation and satisfaction there is no other that stands out other than giving you a thousand kisses (…) Panchito of my life, loving husband of my loins, isn’t it true that I have enjoyed you little, and that after we were married, you didn’t even freely give me a kiss?” Doña Francisca laments in love.

Alejandro Salamanca, historian, shows one of the love letters seized from Spanish ships Rafa Miguel

“This opens up very important avenues of research, because we already know that history, on many occasions, we have had to interpret it because there were too many gaps and missing information,” explains Enrique Torres Piñeiro, director of the Institute of Naval History and Culture, and vice admiral in the reserve, who has come to London to attend the presentation of the project. “These prisoner papers include a lot of private correspondence, and that is where you discover what is really happening, much more than in the official documents,” he points out.

The project promises unsuspected and surprising avenues of research. The texts, which researchers can access in detail through the portal launched by the National Archives, cover relationships and exchanges as broad as the globalization that began at that time. Mrs. Sasportas, who was part of the Sephardic Jewish community that left Spain and ended up in Holland, tells her cousin (or husband?) Aaron, who lives in Salé (Morocco), how the hardships of a city devastated by war They have plunged into poverty and depression, to the point of having to hire a wet nurse because her breast has dried up. The letter never reached its recipient. The Dutch sailing ship Gooede Hoop It was captured by the British in 1702 during the Battle of Vigo Bay.

