The prize for Mazón for clinging to the position until the end of the legislature: 15 years of salary and two advisors

After Saveing ​​Carlos Mazón, the resignation petition obstacle this week at the Valencianes Corts forced by Compromís and rescued by Vox, his only bulwark today after his political management on the day of the Dana, the president of the Generalitat is still standing. Neither three mass demonstrations nor the requests of his departure by the opposition nor the void from his party or the economic powers have served to undermine the moral of the president. To the strong convictions of the Alicante politician and his capacity for resistance, the prize he can receive if he can hold as head of the Consell, at least, until the legislature ends.

A protest with more than 130,000 people takes Valencia for the “negligence” of the Dana: “Mazón resignation”

Achievement is not less. The Statute of the former presidents of the Generalitat Valenciana guarantees Mazón a salary of 75,000 euros for 15 years, two advisors and a driver in case the legislature will end, either by completing the four years of mandate or causing an electoral advance, a of the unique powers that the President of the Generalitat has since the reform of the 2006 Autonomy Statute.

Thus, according to article 4 of the Statute of former Presidents, it is guaranteed by law that the former presidents of the Generalitat Valenciana are born members of the Consell Legídic Consultiu of the Valencian Community for a period of fifteen years when they have held the position of President “for an equal period or superior to a complete legislature. ” The former presidents, such as Francisco Camps, are part of the advisory body with voice, but without vote, and therefore perceive a salary of almost 75,000 euros gross per year. As Eldiario.es said, the prerogatives of President of the Generalitat can combine them with other public or private activities, as Alberto Fabra (senator), Ximo Puig (Ambassador of Spain before the OECD) and Francisco Camps (lawyer) (lawyer) (lawyer) (lawyer) (lawyer) .

It is important to note that, when in the Valencian Community there is talk of full legislature, it is when the president of the Generalitat decides. That is, if he convened early elections this week, the legislature would have finished and Carlos Mazón could opt for the salary, the two advisors and the driver in case of losing the elections or not presenting.

But if Mazón is separated by his party, lying in the Corts Valencianes for the opposition, including Vox, or decides to resign and replace another deputy or deputy, the president of the Valencian PP would lose the prize. The same article 4 of the Statute of former Presidents concludes that, in the event that a legislature does not end, Carlos Mazón, “will be a born member of the Consell Legídic Consultiu of the Valencian Community” for a period equal to the time that the position of President has served, with a minimum of two years. ” That is, it would lose 13 years of salary guaranteed if it is yielded and would not have an advisor and driver positions. A real problem for its most related.

The statute of former presidents also sets that the status of a born member of the Consell Legídic Consultiu will be incompatible with the exercise of any position of executive responsibility in public administrations and when the legally established incompatibility cases concur. That is, Mazón could charge the Consultiu legal and work in the private sector, as long as it is not incompatible. On the other hand, the perception of the remuneration corresponding to the status of a born member of the Consell “will be incompatible with that of other remuneration for the performance of any public office.”

For its part, the statute of former presidents also grant other guarantees for the future of Mazón if it endures. “In their displacements outside the territory of the Valencian Community, former presidents may enjoy the support of the services that the Generalitat has established, such as the Offices of the Generalitat in Madrid and Brussels, and of those others of similar nature that exist or that in The future could be established. ” In addition, article 3.1 sets that the Consell of the Generalitat will make the necessary means for the maintenance of a support office, which will have “two jobs with advice functions and a driver of driver , which will be covered at the proposal of the former president and that will depend organically on the Presidency of the Generalitat ”.

On those positions of an advisor, “the personnel who occupy the aforementioned positions will be considered as possible personnel and, if they were personnel at the service of the Generalitat, they will remain in the administrative situation that legally corresponds.” Mazón may also have “an adequate place for the installation of the aforementioned office, the budgetary endowment for its ordinary operation and a Mobile Park of the Generalitat”. If necessary, the personal escort would also be paid.

The prerogatives of Mazón as former president if he endures the legislature, could be combined with the position of managing director of the Chamber of Commerce of Alicante, since he held between 2009 and 2019. In fact, the position is still vacant waiting for someone who occupy. Carlos Bathroom, president of the Alicante Cameral Institution and more than a friend “Brother” of the President is one of the struts that publicly hold Mazón. You will always have a position in your institution that, by the way, is held in more than 90% of your budget with public funds.