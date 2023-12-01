Carlos José Marques – Editora 3i Carlos José Marques – Editora 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/carlos-jose-marques-editora-3/ 01/12/2023 – 23:35

By Carlos José Marques

The representatives of capital — in the universe of companies, banks, commerce, services, GDP in general — are part of the first bloc of activists in favor of fiscal discipline, with less spending and the State’s financial health. They talk about the importance of a balanced public fund. They complain about what they consider unnecessary expenses, including those related to social programs and the like. They say that the government engages in populism with taxpayer money and complain about incentives when these are directed at areas of activity and society other than their own. Politicians act in the same way as they plead for secret amendments, demand resources from the Treasury to distribute to their electoral corrals and even ask for positions within the sphere of the state machinery to accommodate and please their patrons and allies. In this way, the wheel of interests turns in the quadrant of pressure and lobbies in Brasília. When, at a certain point, the government decides to put its foot on the brakes, prioritize budgetary discipline, go in search of possible resources to cover the shortfall, and this attempt ends up in the booty of resources religiously reserved for members of this caste, the squeak is great.. No one, absolutely no one, would give up privileges and gracefully do “charitable” renouncing of incentives in favor of the common interest. There is not so much altruism capable of awakening the benevolence of those favored by concessions, generally large ones. Again, in this case, it was possible to see how part of the economic and even political elite reacts to the prospect of being affected by necessary cuts in federal funds. They don’t like it and they don’t accept it. President Lula, following the guidance and suggestion of his Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, decided to fully veto the extension of the payroll exemption — a decision that he had published in the Official Gazette of the Union, thus arousing all kinds of complaints. It was a God help us. The president’s choice affects the renewal of incentives for 17 production sectors and is justified by the more than evident need to cut spending in order to meet the objective of bringing the deficit to zero. Once again: everyone wants and asks for this, but not to their detriment. Until last year, exemptions represented around R$140 billion. Per year, this tax expenditure is in the order of R$9.4 billion, a sum of money that is greatly missed in the State’s final account. Congress promises to review and abolish the presidential veto. Companies are putting pressure on the claim that there will be thousands of layoffs with the end of the exemptions. It is an undue threat and, in a way, incoherent. When the exemptions were created way back, during the Dilma government, the justification was that they would bring a considerable increase in vacancies — something that, in practice, did not happen. The productive sector stopped delivering what it promised in exchange for the benefit and now doubles the load of pressure to ensure an advantage for which it did not give what was agreed. At the power cable, Minister Haddad tries a parallel solution to create an agreement and dissuade those who are dissatisfied. He talks about presenting a replacement proposal for the exemptions by the end of this year. Parliamentarians don’t want to wait and, to satisfy dissatisfied businesspeople — in the middle of the cash search season for the next elections —, they are talking about ensuring the program’s continuity. It is worth remembering: the so-called Brazil Cost, according to calculations by the Ministry of Development itself, already exceeds the astonishing mark of R$1.7 trillion. And it doesn’t stop growing.