Justice rules in favor of Jaime Pardo-Manuel de Villena y de L’Epine, VIII Marquis of Villa Alegre de Castilla, and the Diocese of Cartagena must renounce having the ‘Road Privilege of Alfonso X el Sabio granted to Fray Pedro and given in Seville in 1266’ in his collection. The document, in which the confessor of the King of Castile delimits by order of Pope Alexander IV the borders of the Murcian episcopal seat, was requisitioned by the Civil Guard in 2019 within the framework of ‘operation Rebellion’, after being found for sale at a Madrid fair for the initial price of 20,000 euros. Later, the Diocese denounced that it had to return to the Murcia Cathedral Archives, where, they argued, there is evidence from two inventories from the 15th and 18th centuries that it was deposited.

The nobleman and now recognized as the legitimate owner of the text was then accused as the alleged author of a crime against historical heritage and another of misappropriation. “A nonsense”, describes the Marquis himself in statements to LA VERDAD, as he justifies that the document came into his hands by inheritance from his father, the XVI Marquis of Rafal, Santiago Pardo-Manuel de Villena y Berthelemy, and that he suspects In any case, it could have been bought by his great-grandfather, also the Marquis of Rafal, Alfonso Pardo and Manuel de Villena, a collector and prominent member of the Royal Academy of History.

At least these have been the arguments with which the defense of the marquis has managed to convince the three magistrates of the Court of Instruction number 50 of Madrid. In the order to which LA VERDAD has had access – and before which there is no appeal – “the court agrees to uphold the appeal filed by the representation of Jaime Pardo-Manuel de Villena against the order of September 15, 2022 ( that denied him the return of the Privilege) that we revoke to, instead, agree to the return of the Rolling Privilege in the terms concerned”.

The magistrates consider that it cannot be proven that the text came out of the diocesan archives illegally



In their argument, then, the three magistrates of the room understand that the existence of a patrimonial or reception crime has not been proven. «The appellant obtained the Privilege by inheritance title and there is no data on the moment in which he became part of the family patrimony. And, above all, there is no indication that the Privilege had left the ecclesiastical archives legally or illegally, since there is no complaint in this regard, “they conclude.

Hidden. Appearance of the library of the palace of the Marquis de Rafal before its sale. /



IDEALISTIC



In addition, this valuable document, as this newspaper has been able to corroborate, was found at least until the death of the father of the Marquis of Villa Alegre in the library of the palace that he owned in Orihuela and that the three heirs sold, together with most of the books that were there, to the Generalitat Valenciana last year. This extremely valuable piece would also have been ceded in the past to be shown in separate exhibitions, including ‘La Luz de las Imágenes’, held in the capital of Vega Baja in 2003.

the last way



Although it seems that this would be the end point of a long litigation, according to experts consulted by LA VERDAD, if the Diocese finally decided to continue litigating there would be one last way: file an exceptional motion for nullity of proceedings and try to convince the judges that the rights of the Diocese would have been violated in the course of the procedure. Whatever the decision, the fact is that, today, the Marquesado de Villa Alegre is already counting down the days to travel to Murcia and recover this precious piece of family heritage.

«A manuscript in Spanish, with calligraphy of privileged Gothic script, which is missing the hanging lead seal, although it retains part of the silk threads from which it must have hung. The writing is miniaturized and polychrome (red, green, brown)”, described the Civil Guard after its seizure.

The text begins with the symbolic invocation represented with the chrismon (symbol of Christ). In the lower part, flanked by the columns of confirmants (royal magnates and vassals, bishops, masters of military orders, major advances, etc.), is the majestic wheel or sign of validation and authentication of the document, made up of three rings: the exterior, with the legend of confirmation of the lieutenant and the butler; the intermediate, with the legend of the royal sign of Alfonso X; and the central circle, with the kicked cross.

Its state of conservation, the experts who closely studied this jewel advanced to the Police, “evidence of having been restored, not having the most accurate praxis” and would show “losses in the lower part due to uncontrolled humidity, proliferating microorganisms” causing of that loss.