Maria Corina Machado, the bête noire of all Chavismo and most of the Venezuelan opposition politicians, has floated the idea of ​​privatizing Petróleos de Venezuela in a hypothetical presidency of his.

Without forgetting the not a small obstacle that the tyrannosaurus rex is still there, I must say that the alacrity and vehemence of the adverse reactions coming from what, for discursive agility, I will call opposition, have given me a lot to think about. Those reactions, many of which make no attempt to disguise their misogyny, boil down to “blasphemed!” collective.

The unsinkable Henrique Capriles, with phraseology and inflections reminiscent of Hugo Chávez—”oil belongs to the people”—, wonders, with eyes wide with pure indignation, if what Casado proposes will not be to take it away from him. In general, the scandalized tone of the opposition spokesmen does not invite discussion of an idea that, given the systematic destruction of what was once a gigantic and successful state company, deserves at least to be considered.

The Latin American privatizations of the 1990s, the result of the reforms dictated by the Washington Consensus, were certainly, in many cases, an occasion for fraud against nations. The ineffectiveness, the subsidy to inefficiency and widespread corruption justified, sometimes slyly, its fraudulent privatization. Let us admit, however, that if there ever was an example of a successful state company, it was precisely Petróleos de Venezuela.

Its creation was possible thanks to the price boom that followed the embargo on the West decreed by the Arab OPEC countries in retaliation for their support for Israel during the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

Since 1976, the company has provided resources for growth and prosperity for a quarter of a century until the moment when the most arrogant barbarity imaginable ordered the liquidation of its human resources with the mass dismissal of 20,000 people.

Gustavo Coronel, now 90 years old, is the dean of Venezuelan oil geologists and also one of our best citizens. In 1982, Coronel published a history of the oil nationalization.

There it can be read how from 1975, before the declared decision of President Carlos Andrés Pérez to bring forward the nationalization of the assets of the concessionary companies, a very intense debate began in the country in which, very singularly, management and unions Oil tankers and academia had a lot to say and a large part of their observations had to be taken into account in the final formulation.

That was a transition without anti-imperialist stridency, without military occupation of the camps or jubilant mass gatherings in front of the refineries. The parliamentary debate that preceded the promulgation of the nationalization laws was conducted with civility, the public consensus in support of the measure was overwhelming, and all the concessionary companies were fairly compensated down to the last penny. PDVSA’s inaugural ceremony was sober and republican.

All this reflected the desideratum of the intelligentsia Venezuelan of the generation of Rómulo Betancourt since the 1930s: achieve the full nationalization of the oil resource without the trauma of a confrontation with the United States and the United Kingdom.

“I didn’t know anything about oil, I was a lawyer specializing in inheritance. The first thing Rómulo Betancourt asked me when I met him, back in 1937, was how much I knew about the agreement. [Dwight] Morrow- [Plutarco Elías] Mexican streets”, recalled, in 1978, a year before he died, Juan Pablo Pérez Alfonzo, the so-called father of OPEC.

Betancourt was referring to an episode in the history of modern Mexico that conditioned the oil nationalization decreed by General Lázaro Cárdenas in 1938. He was only 29 years old, he was fighting clandestinely against a military government, and there were still eight more to go before he became president of Venezuela for first time.

As for PDVSA, it no longer exists and there is nothing to rescue. To the opposition candidates scandalized by María Corina Machado, it is appropriate to say what Betancourt told Pérez Alfonzo on the aforementioned occasion: “Oil is a serious pod. You have to start studying.”