Every time someone asks me if I feel Catalan, Extremaduran or Spanish, as if demanding that I define myself once and for all, I am reminded of David Selbourne, that English polygraph who asked the “Jew from England” to stop “pretending to be English”. and admit that his “true” identity was that of a Jew; but above all I remember the comment that Eric Hobsbawm dedicated to this petition: “The only people who force us to choose between one thing or the other are those whose policies have led or could lead to genocide.”

For centuries Europeans have been killing each other because of religious feelings: the wars of the 16th and 17th centuries are known as the Wars of Religion, but in reality the wars over religion go back much earlier (what the hell were the Crusades but religious wars?). Until, in the 18th century, the Enlightenment taught us that religious feelings should be confined to the private sphere: they were up to each person, not to the States; they had to remain neutral and embrace secularism or non-denominationalism: that each one believe what he wants (or believe nothing). Result: we stop killing ourselves because of religion. It was a great advance, a colossal revolution, that Spain made at the cost of a huge effort: the proof is that, in the 19th century, the three Carlist wars were still religious wars; The proof is that it was also, in the very 20th century, the Civil War: it was not for nothing that the Francoists called it the Crusade; not in vain almost 7,000 religious were assassinated in the republican rearguard; not in vain gave birth to a national-Catholic dictatorship, a confessional regime. The truth is that, as soon as we Europeans began to stop killing ourselves because of religion, we began to kill ourselves because of the nation; It is not strange: at the end of the 18th century, the emergence of nationalism meant the replacement of God by the nation as the basis of political power and the origin of its legitimacy, as a tool for sentimental and identity adherence, as social glue; the nation of citizens took over from the community of believers, and from then on wars in Europe began to stop being religious and become national, from the Napoleonic campaigns to Putin’s war (we believed that the last national war on European soil would be World War II, but first Yugoslavia and now Ukraine undeceived us).

We need a new revolution, a new Enlightenment that ends national wars just like the old one ended religious ones. It is not about suppressing national sentiment, just as the old Enlightenment did not attempt to suppress religious sentiment; it is a question of confining it in the private sphere, that it becomes a thing of each one, not of the States, which should be nationally neutral, impartial: that each one feels what they want (or that they feel nothing). Difficult? Of course, because nationalism —that ideology that identifies language with culture, culture with identity, identity with the nation, and the nation with the State— has triumphed in such a way that it seems eternal, indestructible; it is not: in reality, it is a phenomenon that does not have more than two and a half centuries of history and that it is not likely that it will last indefinitely. Be that as it may, religious sentiment is much older than national sentiment and in the 18th century it was much more deeply rooted than national sentiment, so it cannot be more difficult to privatize national sentiment than it was to privatize religious sentiment. In any case, I don’t see any other way for us to stop making our lives miserable with those happy national sentiments. Born out of the horror of the two biggest nationalist massacres in history, the European Union is perhaps unknowingly based on that idea, anti-nationalist at its root, according to which it is essential to reconcile political unity with linguistic, cultural and identity diversity, affective: a idea that has led to the longest period of peace in Europe since the Trojan War. Not bad.

But we need more. Much more. We need a new enlightened revolution.