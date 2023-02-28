The Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Al Ketbi, stated that the private health sector represents 80% of health care services in Dubai, and is the “backbone” in providing health care, according to international standards.

He explained, in press statements during the inauguration of the heart attack treatment center at Al-Zahra Hospital in Dubai, that the private sector entered a phase of gradual growth after recovering from the Corona pandemic, and worked to develop its medical facilities and expand the scope of its specialties, which helped provide distinguished competitive services to members of society. In addition to increasing the capabilities of the health sector, and its role in stimulating the movement of health tourism in the Emirate of Dubai.

He stressed that the authority is working to invest and expand in rare medical specialties, in cooperation with the private health sector, to enhance the provision of health care services and promote health tourism, as part of a strategy to encourage investment in the health sector in Dubai that it has begun to implement.

He mentioned that there are medical specialties that suffer from global scarcity, and work is currently being done to increase their availability in the private health sector, including orthopedic diseases of all kinds, cancer and intensive care, emergency medicine and infectious diseases, rehabilitation, in addition to supportive professions, most notably nursing.

He stated that the authority has begun to provide training programs to qualify and train doctors, in cooperation with the private sector, as about 120 interns are currently undergoing training in private medical facilities, and 20 specializations will be opened for “residency doctors” to train new graduates who have obtained the internship, so that They are enrolled in the majors they desire.

He pointed out that «the private health sector in Dubai is witnessing rapid development in its facilities, technologies, specializations and qualitative services, which reflects the distinguished investment climate, and the range of flexible facilities and incentives provided by Dubai, and the Authority is working on them to enhance the strength of this vital sector».

He stressed the great interest that the Dubai Health Authority attaches to the process of modernizing private health sector facilities, and everything related to the use and employment of modern medical technologies and smart solutions that meet the requirements of raising the quality and sustainability of services.