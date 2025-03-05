At the moment, the Spanish economy resists in the face of the scenario of uncertainty that the stagnation of Europe raises (in 2024 the GDP of the Eurozone grew only 0.7%, according to the last data of Eurostat) and the tariff war that has triggered … The new US administration. This follows from the latest Global S&P data, world leader in risk analysis, which indicates that in February the PMI composed of our economy grew again, noting fifteen months of uninterrupted increases.

The PMI is an indicator that is prepared from surveys to the companies in which they are asked about orders, stock ‘, billing, etc., one of very useful because it advances to the official indicators. The compound PMI, in turn, takes data from the entire private sector; that is, manufacturing (industry) and the services sector. Exactly, in the second month of the year the compound PMI stood at 55.1 points compared to 54 of the previous month (above 50 indicates growth).

The data is good, in fact much better than that of the euro zone, which in February touched the contraction in terms of PMI (50.2 points), but hides a background imbalance. If the PMI of services and manufacturing are taken separately, the true weight of one and the other is discovered. In the second month of the year the first one climbed up to 56.2 points (54.9 of January), while the second, as ABC already explained, remained at the 49.7 points, being located for the first time in the field of contraction since January 2024.

That the industry weighs too little in the Spanish economy is something known, a structural challenge that the government now intends to counteract with a new industry law. However, in the conclusions of your report, S&P global warns that the disparity between the two sectors is enlarging. «General industrial weakness in Europe seems to be increasingly affecting Spain. However, the services sector continues to show strength, ”says Jonas Feldhusen, Junior economist of the Hamburg Commercial Bank and analyst of the consultant.

Thus, again the good rhythm of private activity is explained by the services sector. According to S&P global, for an increase in the levels of new orders, thanks to the strong demand, both in the country and abroad. Thanks to this in February there was a net increase in personnel endowment levels. The negative note in the second month of the year was given by labor costs, which continue to increase largely due to the rise of labor expenses. Upwards of the quotes, add the SMI and the reduction of the day that the Executive intends to carry out, measures that will further increase the costs.