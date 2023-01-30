The private sector is growing and struggling to gain a foothold in Cuba amid one of the worst crises in its history, which has exacerbated social tensions like never before. In a country that in the 1960s established the state’s monopoly over the economy and nationalized more than 50,000 small private businesses, from wineries and bars to architecture studios, already close to a million and a half people work in the non-state sector. , which employs 34% of the labor force and participates in the GDP with close to 14%. After more than a decade of waiting, in September 2021 private micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) were authorized, with legal personality and a maximum limit of 100 workers, opening a new scenario in the country. More than 6,000 have been approved, one in four of them from the construction sector, but there are still numerous limitations that hinder the operation and development of these businesses and the work of new entrepreneurs, who are increasingly demanding their rights and the deepening of the reforms.

An example of the obstacles and contradictions of the current opening is the situation of architects and engineers, who are still prohibited from practicing their profession privately and cannot establish MSMEs to carry out projects, which has led to an unprecedented union claim in Cuba. More than 700 professionals in the sector have signed several letters addressed to the highest levels of the Government demanding their right to independently carry out an activity that they consider vital to save Havana and other Cuban cities from their growing deterioration ―according to official data, in In 2021, 37% of the 3,946,000 homes that make up Cuba’s housing fund were in poor condition or regular―. In socialist countries like China or Vietnam, the problem was solved long ago and architects can work freely, they point out. But in Cuba, in the year 2023, it is not possible.

“It is inconsistency and nonsense. An absurd situation has been created, since more than 25% of the approved private companies are related to construction. All construction activities in the private sector have been authorized, except the initial and decisive one: the project to be built. This favors professional intrusion and threatens the quality of the works that are carried out, at a time when many buildings in Cuba are in poor condition and when the growing private sector increasingly requires the remodeling and construction of premises to install its new businesses or the rehabilitation of old houses”, agree the prestigious architects Abel Tablada and Orlando Inclán, both signatories of the letters.

37% of the houses in Cuba are in fair or bad condition, like these buildings in the center of Havana photographed at the end of January. yander zamora

The prohibition to exercise independent work for architects, engineers and other professionals, included in Decree 49, of August 2021, is motivated by the theses defended in the last congress of the Communist Party of Cuba, held in April of that same year, the last under the direction of Raúl Castro. The former Cuban president then criticized the demands of the professionals in his main report in the following terms: “It would seem that selfishness, greed and the desire for higher income encourage some to want to start a privatization process that would sweep away the foundations and essences of the socialist society built over more than six decades”. Along this path, he said, “in a short time the national education and public health systems would also be dismantled, both free and with universal access for all Cubans.”

In the various meetings that the architects have held since then with senior officials from the Ministries of Construction and Economy and Planning, actively and passively they have defended that “it is not about privatizing a service, because the State does not even offer it , since the large state project companies attend only large works, not rehabilitations and small-scale private constructions ”, explains the architect Universo García. Along the same lines, his colleague José Antonio Choy points out that the union is not proposing “any privatization” but that professionals in the sector can contribute to the best architectural and urban solutions for the good of the country. “The problem of whether or not independent work is allowed for Cuban architects goes beyond a labor measure. It transcends the sphere of society and its culture, since a Government that does not allow the exercise and free expression of architecture, the debate and its confrontation, limits the important role that architecture and the city have in the quality of life of its citizens.”

In his opinion, shared by the more than 700 professionals who have joined the claim, authorizing independent work would serve to “raise the quality of architecture and cities, which is currently threatened by architectural and urban production mediocre or even worse, which threatens the built heritage of the country”. To the union’s insistent letters and requests to the authorities to rectify and end the ban, the Minister of Construction (MICONS), René Mesa, initially responded with the argument that “for the moment” they had assessed that they were not it was “advisable to authorize the exercise of new professional activities”.

Subsequently, due to the complaints of the architects due to the lack of responses, in another meeting several deputy ministers of the branch openly expressed their concern about opening this space because it could cause “a domino effect” in other professions, and a possible exodus from the state sector to the private sector. . As a compromise solution, MICONS then proposed the creation of some experimental state architecture MSMEs, of which more than a year later only one has managed to be created.

Numerous buildings in Cuba are on the verge of collapse and require urgent intervention to save them. Like the ones in the picture. yander zamora

Abel Tablada, who for years worked as a researcher in Belgium and a teacher in Singapore, from where he made numerous trips to Vietnam with his students, sums up his bewilderment very graphically: “I have imagined the shame I would feel if I had to tell any of my Vietnamese friends that in 2023 we Cuban architects are demanding the right to practice independently. Perhaps a French or Canadian architect familiar with our reality could understand our situation by assuming that we live in a centralized socialist state. But a Vietnamese would not understand it, because even living in a country with a one-party system and few political liberties, he on the other hand has many more economic liberties”. It would not be possible to explain to him, he assures him: “That we, who helped his country so much five decades ago, are now with such legislative backwardness in the economic and construction sector. He would not understand that the authorities, who are supposed to work for the development of the country, were postponing a discussion whose conclusion is known because of the basics of the rights claimed ”.

possible exodus

Regarding the possible exodus of architects and engineers to the private sector, “the situation is as paradoxical or even more paradoxical,” says sociologist Carlos García Pleyán, “if one takes into account that architecture faculties graduate more than 200 architects annually and half of them are leaving the country in search of better opportunities.” With this “unnecessary prohibition”, he indicates, “architects lose (their possibility of professional achievement), citizens lose (the necessary architectural technical assistance service), entrepreneurs lose (the quality and functionality of their facilities), the city ​​(the essential attention to its built heritage) and loses the country (with the exodus of professionals)”.

Interior view of Café Azúcar, one of the new remodeled private businesses in Plaza Vieja in the historic center of Havana. yander zamora

Last week, once again the union’s demands were heard by senior government leaders during the ninth congress of the National Union of Architects and Construction Engineers of Cuba (UNAICC). But for now, nothing. Pleyán observes that if the case of architects is “particularly unfortunate” and clearly illustrates the Government’s fears and contradictions in the face of the reform process, it is just one example of the abundant official limitations that continue to hinder the development and operation of the private sector. , which in these moments of crisis is more necessary than ever.

The lack of financing and credits, the high taxes, the excessive bureaucracy that slows down and complicates in a delirious way any management or the absence of an official exchange market that allows new entrepreneurs to acquire the currencies they need to import and close the cycle of their business, are some of the obstacles faced by entrepreneurs. Oniel Díaz, from the consulting company Auge, which has advised more than a hundred MSMEs in their incorporation process, thinks that although the opening process cannot be reversed, the worst are the ups and downs and “the official hesitations, which make that the authorities do not even comply with what they have legislated” and credibility and time that is worth gold is lost. Díaz has even raised the need to create an association of private Cuban businessmen that can channel the concerns of the sector and fight for their legitimate rights. The answer: Siberian silence.

According to Pleyán, “all this shows the narrow limits of any updating of a system that identifies socialism with the State, even in flagrant contradiction with the latest approved programmatic documents, as well as the enormous difficulties of dialogue between the authorities and civil society. Although sometimes the approaches are heard, a true debate is not opened in which the two parties argue. This sociologist considers that “there are still great difficulties in evolving and adapting to new national contexts, under the heavy cloak of continuity.” Choy says that since nothing has been resolved at the moment and work cannot be done, now he dedicates himself to drawing and has made a series that he has baptized as The art of waiting. In January 2023, in the midst of a galloping crisis that has put the country on the ropes, that is what Cuba is doing.

Havana I Railway Station, a work by José Antonio Choy.

