Son of the former Mexican president Miguel de la Madrida PRI member who until last year sought to be the opposition's presidential candidate, is Enrique de la Madrid, who tells EL DEBATE about his work in the Xóchitl Gálvez, as an advisor on the candidate's proposals. He also shares his position on “the blood pact” and even reveals the advice that he would currently receive from his father for this assignment that he carries out as coordinator of the thematic tables of Strength and Heart for Mexico.

What is the coordination in your charge in the Xóchitl Gálvez campaign about?

I am coordinator of these thematic tables that have precisely helped us make the proposals that the candidate is already making.

Xóchitl and also, obviously, the proposals of the Front, of the Strength and Heart coalition. There were 32 tables and of those there are 32 proposals, but in some way we are already grouping them, and that is the task. Now we are formally in the campaign, to publicize the proposals it has to face the challenges and opportunities of the country.

President López Obrador mentioned that the opposition campaign is based on violence, praising this issue. What do you think of these statements?

We are not the ones who see a violent Mexico, that is how all Mexicans see it. In all the surveys, the number one issue in the country, the number one concern of the country and of families, is violence.

This six-year term brought an absurd proposal of hugs and not bullets that ended up being hugs for the criminals and then the bullets were taken by the citizens, since we already have more than 180 thousand homicides, there are like 11 femicides a day.

There are very large areas of the country that are already taken over by organized crime. So we are not imagining anything, the one who is seen to be increasingly distant from reality and increasingly disconnected is the president. Insecurity is the number one problem for Mexicans.

What is your balance and self-criticism of this first week of the campaign?

What I want to highlight, above all, is that what we are facing, in my opinion, are two visions of Mexico very different, on the one hand that of the government, which is above all a statesmanlike vision. They bet more and more on the public company to the detriment of private participation, it is authoritarian, one-person, everything is around the figure of the president and it is a vision that is also very closed to the world, that is, they believe that Mexico It is a little island, and we, since the vision is the opposite, we think of a government of coalitionwe do not think that everything depends on one person.

We believe in Mixed economy, which is in the Constitution. The one that generates jobs is the private sector, but the one that has to create the conditions for that to happen is precisely the government and we also believe in an economy open to the world, so they are two totally different visions and that is what is now at stake. .

The other is the role of democracyOn the one hand you have an authoritarian, vertical, anti-generalist, anti-state government and, on the other hand, what we believe is that the Federation must be invigorated and democracy must be invigorated, but a democracy that gives results, because if not the people He is becoming disenchanted with democracy.

And what would you tell us about this first week?

I think that this first week, and I have seen it in the different newspapers, that the proposals of Xochitl They are being attractive, also debated, that is also what it is about; “Hey, I don't like what they said, because it's a bad idea,” well, but while they're talking about your proposal and what it's about is that our proposals are the ones that people know and that they At the end of the day, people evaluate which country model they believe they and their family could get ahead with.

In one of the spots, Xóchitl Gálvez assures that he will not eliminate social programs, why this emphasis?

First, because unfortunately it is a reality that many Mexican families need these social programs, even today in order to survive. We still have 9 million Mexicans in extreme poverty, that is, they are hungry, you have a population still with many needs, you have the case of the elderly where many of them do not have a pension system, because they never reached the contributions or because they were not in the economy without benefits and that is why they need and we need social programs.

Our approach is that the social programs They are not removed, not a single weight behind, we will even explore the possibility of improving them, but what we also maintain is that one cannot in life aspire for your social program to be your only alternative.

They cannot be social programs and not have medicines and not have medical care, not have quality education and not have security, what it is about is social programs, yes, but as a flat and the rest are conditions and opportunities to be able to stand out and get ahead in life.

The Morena government, since it doesn't give you any other alternative, the only thing it does is threaten people that it is going to take away their social programs. It seems to me to be a cowardly attitude, an abusive attitude and at the end of the day it is the only thing they offer; It is the fear that “they are going to take them away from you.” Nobody is going to take them away, they are in the Constitutionbut for us they are going to be social programs and many more opportunities.

Do you believe in blood pacts? Have you ever made one in your life?

Pacts of blood (laughs), such is the advertising campaign of Brunettewanting to scare people, scare people that social programs are leaving them and that has permeated, that has somehow reached many people.

We know that many people are worried about that and it is almost the only reason why they would continue voting for Brunette. So it seems to me that it is good to make some statement, that is very striking, precisely to draw attention to the fact that we are not going to eliminate social programs. Yes, those types of pacts are worth it!

After the decision to choose Xóchitl Gálvez, do you now think that you would have been a good candidate?

I have been convinced for two and a half years, being a promoter of this alliance, of this coalition between opposition parties and citizens and at the time I reflected and said: “I have two ways to promote: one is simply to encourage it and the other is to participate.” .

By participating, I also thought I was drawing attention to the project, to the idea, at the end of the day always convinced that I was going to respect the result of the procedure. I think that a very good candidate came out, above all, very in accordance with the conditions of the Mexico today and that is why I am supporting her with every decision.

If you had the opportunity to ask your father, former president of Mexico, for advice about this process, what do you think he would tell you?

He would tell me, because I know him well, I knew him well: 'Just with prudence, Enrique, with prudence', but convinced that this is the way, that we would have to fight and I think he would tell me: 'Just be careful. , Enrique'; The only thing that would tell me 'be careful, but move forward'.

The Profile

Enrique de la Madrid Cordero

Xóchitl Gálvez team

Graduate in Law from the UNAM and Master in Public Administration from the “John F. Kennedy” School of Government at Harvard University.

He has been Secretary of Tourism, general director of the National Bank of Foreign Trade and general director of the Rural Finance Company; federal deputy in the 58th Legislature and general technical coordinator of the Presidency of the National Banking Commission and Securities.

He was executive president of Mexican Council of the Consumer Products Industry; director of Institutional Relations and Corporate Communication of HSBC for Mexico and Latin America; as well as director of the Center for the Future of Cities at the Tecnológico de Monterrey.

