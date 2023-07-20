Khaleeji youth were most optimistic about starting their own businesses, with 58% of them saying that starting a business in their countries is “very easy and fairly easy”.

The results of a recent survey conducted by the Emirati company “ASDA’A BCW” revealed that the orientation towards private business has become one of the most prominent new trends for Gulf and Arab youth.

According to the survey, 42% of young Arab men and women want to start their own business within the next five years. This desire was more pronounced in the GCC countries, with a percentage of 53%.

The orientation of young people in the eastern Mediterranean countries towards private business was 39%, and in North Africa 37%.

These percentages reflect the growing enthusiasm for entrepreneurship, and the tendency of young people to work in the private sector rather than government jobs.

According to the survey, Gulf youth were more optimistic about starting their own businesses, as 58% of them said that starting a business in their countries is “very easy and somewhat easy”, compared to 79% of youth in eastern Mediterranean countries and 73% of youth in North Africa saying that it is “very difficult, and somewhat difficult in their countries”.

With regard to the business sectors they prefer, 15% of the young people participating in the survey said that they want to start their own business in the technology sector.

This is followed by the technology sector, e-commerce 13%, creative fields 11%, manufacturing 11%, real estate 10%, restaurants and food services 9%, and the retail, hospitality and education sectors 7% each.