The awaited day in which private negotiations will take place between the Lega Serie A and the broadcasters (Dazn, Sky and Mediaset) interested in TV rights for the next 3 or 5 years of our championship should be postponed by 3 days, from Monday 26 to Thursday 29. The next day, Friday 30, the meeting of the clubs in the top flight is scheduled where the offers in sealed envelopes delivered the night before will be opened. In via Rosellini they are working on the final details (for example the location) of the key day for the future of Italian football: the change of date was necessary to harmonize the agendas of the many people involved in a day of river negotiations. From the leaders of the League, to the members of the commission passing through the leaders of the 3 broadcasters.