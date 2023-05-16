Rising food prices have led more consumers to buy private label products, which are often more affordable than those from the manufacturer. The weight of these consumer goods already accounts for 38% of total sales in Europe (229,000 million euros), according to a report published this Tuesday by the market data firm Circana with closing data for the second half of 2022. This percentage represents a market share gain of seven points compared to the first half of last year. In addition, these products are not only preferred for price, but also for quality: 60% of consumers surveyed affirm that private brands are as good as manufacturer brands in aspects such as innovation, quality, compliance with expectations, sustainability and good image.

The greatest penetration of these products is in Spain (47%) and Germany (41%), and even reaches 37% in the United Kingdom, a market where traditional brands have always been very powerful, according to The report Signals of FMCG Demand for Europe, which is biannual and covers the six largest markets in Europe (France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands). “The sector has reached a tipping point in which private labels surpass traditional brands in popularity in almost all categories,” says the firm. The study includes more than 230 categories of consumer products, more than 2,000 product segments and more than 10 million references. It also conducts a survey of 3,500 consumers in the aforementioned markets.

“Private labels have come a long way since they hit store shelves about 40 years ago; The investments are paying off as more and more consumers perceive private labels as innovative and as good as or better than many of the national brands they compete with,” said Ananda Roy, Vice President of Circana, in a statement. “As a result, they are no longer the cheap alternative, but buyers buy them because they offer something new and of good quality,” he adds. In fact, private label shoppers seek a balance between price (78% actively search for the lowest prices) and quality (72% pay attention to product labels and 63% check product properties) in each purchase.

The most purchased products are food, where prices have risen the most. The latest data for the EU as a whole, corresponding to March 2023, indicate a year-on-year rise of around 15%, according to Eurostat. Thus, the penetration of white brands in refrigerated, fresh and room temperature foods has been especially high. Among the non-food categories, there has been a greater penetration of private labels in home care, especially in basic products such as clothing and hygiene items. Meanwhile, alcoholic beverages and some baby foods have been less vulnerable to the growth of private brands. The report points out that this advance does not mean that traditional brands are losing loyalty, but that “buyers buy less volume.”

One in three families lives from day to day

The increase in the price of food has produced changes in consumption habits. In the case of Spain, 29% of households live from day to day, according to a study by the consulting firm Nielsen IQ published this Tuesday. However, the report also reveals that the financial situation of the vast majority does not appear to have changed since last year. In this way, 69% of consumers declare that they live quietly and can afford to buy some things. And, for their part, just like last year, there are 3% of households that say they have no difficulties in meeting any type of expense.

In any case, households continue to search for formulas that allow them to achieve greater savings on their purchases. The most mentioned measures are to compare prices more carefully (34%) and look for options with the best promotions (28%).

