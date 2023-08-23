State TV channel Rossiya24 announced the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin. The body of the leader and founder of the Wagner group was allegedly identified after the crash of the plane on which he was traveling near the village of Kuzhenkino, in the Tver region, north of Moscow. This was reported by the Russian television Tsargrad. According to reports from the Telegram channel “Gray area” linked to the Wagner mercenary group, it was shot down by Russian anti-aircraft fire. There were 10 people on board and they were all dead, according to emergency services sources cited by the Ria Novosti agency.

The burning wreckage of the plane in which the head of Wagner Prigozhin was traveling



Russia-Ukraine war, watch live

The Wagner Group: Plane shot down by Russian defensive fire

«The Embraer Legacy 600 private jet with registration number RA-02795, which belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, was shot down by air defense fire of the Russian Defense Ministry in the Bologovsky district of the Tver region» – writes the Telegram channel next to Wagner Gray Zone.

Russian state TV announces that Prigozhin is on the passenger list of the crashed plane





“There were initially seven people on board – we read – before the plane crashed, local residents heard two bursts of air defenses, and this is confirmed by the contrails in the sky in one of the videos, as well as by the words of direct eyewitnesses», reads Gray Zone, where the videos and photos of the plane crash are also published. In a subsequent post, Gray Zone states that “Prigozhin’s second private plane, Embraer ERJ-135BJ “Legacy 650″ with the number RA-02748, is currently flying in the sky over Moscow”.

Russia, the crash of the jet on which the head of Wagner Prigozhin was traveling





Prigozhin’s death comes two months after the coup against the Russian leadership. It was June 24 when Wagner’s boss announced “the march of justice” on Moscow from Rostov-on-Don at the head of about 25,000 mercenaries at the end of weeks of accusations and recriminations for the management of the war in Ukraine. A coup, defined by Vladimir Putin as a “stab in the back”, which had returned a few hours later, with the mediation of the Belarusian president Aleksander Lukashenko and the promise of the mercenaries to withdraw from Ukraine and transfer their bases to Belarus.

The path of the Wagner jet where Prigozhin was traveling: suddenly disappears from radar





