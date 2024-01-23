The private collection of Colin Peter Fieldthe legendary barman ofHemingway Bar of the Ritz Hotel in Paris

If you are passionate about mixology from February 29th to March 13th the auction house Christie's will put the private collection of Colin Peter Fieldthe legendary barman ofHemingway Bar of the Ritz Hotel in Paris. As Gambero Rosso reports, among the items up for auction there are obviously some of the tools he used in his Parisian experience such as 3 cocktail shakers, one round and two egg-shaped (100 – 150 euros), a box for corks of champagne (100-150 euros), 6 Puiforcat glasses with the engraving Colin Field and Hemingway Bar (600-800 euros) and a very rare copy of The Cocktails of the Ritz Paris by Colin Peter Field (100-150 euros).

In addition to objects linked to the world of mixology, there are also hunting trophies (200-300 euros), a pair of boxing gloves signed by the contemporary artist Adel Abdessemed (300-500 euros), fishing rods (400 – 600 euros) and framed fishing flies, of which two Jack Hemingway, son of the writer (200 – 500 euros). We also have an airplane propeller Gypsy Moth from 1916 that belonged to the father of Colin Fieldformer pilot of Royal Air Force (400-600 euros), and displayed in the Hemingway Bar and 2 antique typewriters donated by Kate Moss.

Colin Peter Field he won 2 times World's Best Head Barman and was the first cocktail expert included in the Who's Who French in 2011. He led theHemingway Bar for almost 30 years and among his most iconic creations we remember The Picasso MartiniL'Highland CreamThe Serendipity, Clean Dirty Martini and the Ritz Sidecar.

