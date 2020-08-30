Timotheus Hoettges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG, with a mobile phone equipped with Corona Warn App, the German tracking app. Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters

The launch of the Radar Covid app in different parts of the country adds Spain, a few months apart, to the list of European countries that have developed applications of this type to try to monitor possible infections among their citizens. Almost all the countries of the European Union are using decentralized applications, such as the Spanish one, which means that the information is encrypted, is anonymous and is not accessible by third parties. Nor is the user identified or their location accessed.

Where to download the app Mobile phones with operating system Android . The application is available at this link to the Google Play Store.

. The application is available at this link to the Google Play Store. Mobile phones with operating system ios. The application is available at this link to the Apple App Store.

But there are some exceptions. France decided to go for its own application instead of relying on the same protocols as the rest of the EU. “Your app still has many problems. It uses a centralized system, different from the rest of European apps, in which the data it collects could be easily deanonymized ”, explains Lorena Jaume-Palasi, co-founder of the NGO Algorithm Watch and an expert in the ethical aspects of digitization. Outside the EU, other countries such as Norway or the United Kingdom have directly given up using these systems of digital tracking due to possible privacy complications.

The debate on the treatment of personal information has been put on the table in all countries, also in Spanish society, where some users fear that the application threatens their privacy, despite the fact that experts confirm that, compared to the Furthermore, the Spanish app is one of those that respects the privacy of users the most. “Special efforts have been made to ensure that privacy is the most important thing, precisely to avoid suspicions. It does not collect any personal data. It couldn’t be less intrusive, ”explains Paloma Llaneza, a lawyer and member of the group of experts that advises the Government to create a bill of digital rights.

“It is surprising that there is a different perception of privacy depending on the application”, explains Llaneza. “In Spain, users are not so concerned about how Facebook treats their data. However, the initiatives that come from the Government do seem to have a certain rejection ”.

The case of Germany is also especially striking: its initial app was received with great distrust, precisely because of these fears about privacy. “The government had to make the process more transparent,” explains Jaume-Palasi, who lives in Berlin. During development, NGOs to large corporations such as Deutsche Telekom collaborated. “Now it is one of the European countries where it is most used: it already has 17 million downloads, around 20% of the population,” explains Jaume-Palasi. It is the country with the most downloads along with Northern Ireland, where 37% of the population already has it.

The results, at the moment, are not very promising. Although it depends on the country, the percentages of detection through apps are, in general, low, either because they are not being downloaded enough (they work better the more users download it, although it is not essential that all of them have it), because users are not following the prompts or simply because they are not working well.

Privacy concerns directly influence the success of tracking applications. In Asia, the penetration of these systems is much broader than in Europe, in part because “there they have a different perception of privacy,” Llaneza points out. For example, China’s dictatorial system makes downloading mandatory and additionally collects data including citizens’ identities, location, and even online payment history.

In other Asian countries, such as Singapore and South Korea, they use “totally different apps that collect all kinds of information from users,” says Jaume-Palasi. “They already have experience with previous pandemics, have gone through planning situations for these types of emergencies and have developed a culture very different from the European one regarding privacy.”

