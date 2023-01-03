The community-based humanitarian initiative of the Dar Al-Bar Association, “Kurba Sijeen”, which it launched during the past years, succeeded in paying off the debts of 14 inmates in the Punitive and Correctional Institution of the Ajman Police General Command, at a total cost of 473,661 dirhams.

Dr. Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, CEO and Managing Director of the Dar Al Ber Society, confirmed that the association’s initiative led to the release of a new number of inmates of the penal institution imprisoned for financial issues and indebtedness, returning them to their homes and families, and reuniting them with their children, wives and parents, raising the total number of debtors who benefited from the “ As a prisoner’s distress” in a tangible and effective manner, and for the association’s successes to continue in releasing this segment of prisoners, ending their anguish and the suffering of their families, and supporting stability and societal security in the country over the past years.

He pointed out that the remarkable success of the new episode of the humanitarian initiative “As a Prisoner’s Distress”, which aims in general to end the suffering of prisoners from penal and correctional institutions in the emirates of the state, who are imprisoned for financial and indebtedness cases, and return them to their families and children, thus ensuring their return to normal and social life, support for their families and contribute to Community development, serving the nation, and promoting sustainability in its entirety.

He said that the initiative has been going on for nearly several years and has contributed to relieving the anguish and ending the suffering of a large number of prisoners and their families who are unable to pay their debts, while embodying its great impact and wide success in returning them to their homes, their children, wives and all members of their families.

The CEO of Dar Al Ber added that the community humanitarian initiative will continue during the coming stages due to its importance, great human and national value, its profound impact on the local community and its deep social role. Making people happy is a translation of the values ​​and teachings of our true religion, the state’s policy, the directives of its wise leadership, the system of values ​​of our society, and the love of the people of the Emirates to do good and benevolence and help the needy.