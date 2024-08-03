Home page politics

The release of Americans and others detained in Russia underscores the power of diplomacy – and the importance of allies.

Biden welcomes the families of released Americans to the White House.

The prisoner exchange brings back memories of the Cold War.

Former US President Donald Trump has long advocated a more transactional approach to geopolitics.

This article is available in German for the first time – it was first published on August 1, 2024 by the magazine Foreign Policy.

Washington – Lame-duck periods are supposed to be irrelevant, but on Thursday afternoon, US President Joe Biden in the White House to present one of the most important breakthroughs of his time in office. As part of the largest prisoner exchange between the US and Russia since the Cold War, involving at least seven countries over a period of several months, a total of 24 people were brought across borders as chess pieces in a global 3D chess game.

US President Joe Biden thanked Germany for its contribution to an international prisoner exchange. © Evan Vucci/AP

Historic prisoner exchange: Biden welcomes families of released Americans to the White House

Eight Russians return home in exchange for 16 Americans, Germans and Russians. Just an hour after confirming that the US prisoners had safely left Russia, Biden gathered the families of the released Americans at the White House and addressed a group of journalists. As he looked into the cameras, he no doubt knew he was being closely watched by his counterparts in Beijing and Moscow, by millions of people around the world, and by history.

Even in his moment of triumph, Biden found a way to focus on the human reality of the moment. He singled out Miriam, the daughter of released Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva. With just one day until her 13th birthday, Biden put his arm around Miriam and sang the chorus of the world’s most popular song. The joy was sparked by a major international development, of course, but it was also the day a teenage girl would see her mother again after spending more than nine months in prison for writing about the Russian army.

Prisoner exchange includes journalists, ex-marines and human rights activists

There is a long list of prominent names involved in Thursday’s prisoner exchange, including Evan Gershkovich, the reporter for the Wall Street Journalwho was sentenced to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage, and Paul Whelan, a former US Marine who was in Russia for a friend’s wedding and was also accused of espionage. There were German citizens and even Russians, including Oleg Orlov, a human rights activist and co-chair of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning group Memorial, who was in prison for expressing his opinion about his country’s war in Ukraine.

On one side of the prisoner exchange were journalists, tourists and activists; on the other side was Vadim Krasikov, a former colonel in Russia’s Federal Security Service who is serving a life sentence in a German prison for an attack on a former Chechen fighter in broad daylight in Berlin. Other participants included a Russian citizen involved in international money laundering, a hacker, a credit card fraudster and an actual spy.

Historical exchange: memories of the Cold War

The historic exchange immediately conjures up images of the Cold War era, when such prisoner transports were more common. But it is not the historical parallels but rather the contrasts that will be remembered from Thursday’s events. There was Washington, fighting for the freedom not only of its own citizens but also of Russians who dared to criticize their own government, and in stark contrast, Moscow, which openly exchanged journalists for criminals and Nobel Prize winners for fraudsters.

The Kremlin has gleefully welcomed blows to US soft power, from the mishap of the Iraq war to the botched US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, but the symbolism of the moment will be of little use to Russian President Wladimir Putin cannot have escaped your notice: This exchange does not reflect well on him. And even though Biden’s claim of a great struggle between democracies and autocracies is often criticized as being too black and white for the modern multipolar world, the lame-duck president now has a moment to highlight his favorite reference in the history books.

US election: Trump has long advocated a transactional approach to geopolitics

It is an election year in the United States, which also means that the alternative visions of Washington’s role in the world that are currently being debated by representatives of the Democratic and Republican campaigns are being contrasted. Former US President Donald Trump has long advocated a more transactional approach to geopolitics. In such a world, there are two actors – one is the winner, the other the loser.

In Trump’s worldview, personal power takes precedence over alliances; values ​​are not as important as the value of the cards a player holds in front of his chest. While Biden focused on the humanity and history of the moment, he couldn’t help but point out the difference: “For anyone wondering if allies matter, they do.” He was referring in particular to the role of Germany, which had reportedly been hesitant to give up Krasikov. Biden had spoken personally with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in January and February, emphasizing the importance of the prisoner exchange.

Role of Germany, Turkey and other countries in prisoner exchange

Shortly afterwards, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan followed up on his boss’s message and explained the role of Germany, Turkey and other countries in the prisoner exchange. “There is no clearer example of the importance and power of allies,” he said. “That was typical Joe Biden.”

Supporters of the likely Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris point to her role: As Vice President, she attended the Munich Security Conference several times and built relationships with German and European politicians.

US President Joe Biden thanked Germany and Chancellor Olaf Scholz for their support in the historic prisoner exchange with Russia. © Britta Pedersen/Manuel Balce Ceneta/dpa

After the prisoner exchange: The race for the White House continues

Senator JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential candidate, was quick to offer a different perspective: “We have to ask ourselves why they are coming home. And I think it is because the bad guys around the world have realized that Donald Trump is going to be back in office soon, and so they are cleaning up their houses. That is a good thing.”

And so the race for the White House continues, with both sides trying to score points and spin their version of events. Thursday will be a historic study of contrasts – between Washington and Moscow, and between rules and impunity. It will also be a moment that could play a role in an American referendum on Washington’s role in the world, and on whether the electorate prefers the slow, laborious diplomacy of Biden or the instant gratification and drama of Trump’s dealmaking.

About the author Ravi Agrawal is the editor-in-chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter (X): @RaviReports

We are currently testing machine translations. This article has been automatically translated from English into German.

This article was first published in English on August 1, 2024 in the magazine “ForeignPolicy.com“ was published – as part of a cooperation, it is now also available in translation to readers of the IPPEN.MEDIA portals.