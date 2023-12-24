





01:34 France 24 © France 24

John Álvarez, a university student who was imprisoned on charges of “conspiracy against the Government” in Caracas, was released within the framework of the prisoner exchange between the United States and Venezuela, contemplated in the agreement reached by the Venezuelan opposition and the Administration of Nicolás Maduro and that was mediated by Washington. The young man's release joins a series of releases, such as that of Álex Saab, accused of being Maduro's front man.