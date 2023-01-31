Minister Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection, D66) is considering a number of measures that prisons can take to be well prepared for an aging prison population. He wrote that in a letter last Thursday letter to the House of Representatives. At the moment, 2 percent of the prison population is 65 years or older, but that percentage will increase in the coming years.

Weerwind’s letter to Parliament was a response to a advisory report published at the end of last year of the Council for the Administration of Criminal Justice and Youth Protection (RSJ). In it, the council calls for special attention to be paid to older detainees. Weerwind is not very enthusiastic about the majority of the recommendations. For example, the RSJ advises to prevent the elderly from ending up in a cell at all as much as possible, but Weerwind leaves that to the courts.

The minister is open to changes to detention centers to make them more accessible to the elderly. These are wheelchair accessible cells, wider doors and lifts. Weerwind also wants prisons to acquire more knowledge about care for the elderly. Older prisoners are already receiving information about how to survive in a digitized society after release.

As in the rest of Dutch society, the proportion of over-65s in prisons is increasing. According to Weerwind, the situation is still “manageable”. Of the nearly 30,000 people detained in the Netherlands, one in fifty is 65 or older. In 2005, that percentage was still 0.6 percent. According to a survey by Leiden University, older prisoners are generally more positive about living conditions than young people.